q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man taken to hospital after Alum Creek shooting

UPDATE (12:32 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18): West Virginia State Police have released new details about this shooting. They say a 27-year-old man was shot with a .22 caliber gun at the suspect’s residence. The man was taken to CAMC General for treatment. WVSP says the incident is still under investigation. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A […]
ALUM CREEK, WV
Johnson City Press

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

One injured in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release. Deputies say the business...
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments

LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING

LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

