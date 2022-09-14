Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
wchstv.com
Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
q95fm.net
West Virginia Law Enforcement Arrest a Man from Wayne for Threatening to Kill a Physician
West Virginia State Police say a man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette. 45 year old Steven Asbury of Wayne, faces terroristic threatening charges, officials say. According to investigators, the incident occurred Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette. The facility was...
Man taken to hospital after Alum Creek shooting
UPDATE (12:32 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18): West Virginia State Police have released new details about this shooting. They say a 27-year-old man was shot with a .22 caliber gun at the suspect’s residence. The man was taken to CAMC General for treatment. WVSP says the incident is still under investigation. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A […]
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to juveniles
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens. […]
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
WSAZ
One injured in Lincoln County shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
wymt.com
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release. Deputies say the business...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
UPDATE: Huntington Police arrest suspect in woman’s death; family speaks out
Huntington Police have made an arrest in connection to the case of a woman whose body was found on September 9th.
Man charged with making terroristic threats after threatening to kill a physician
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 4:48 pm, Trooper J. R. Wellman received a call from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette through Wayne 911. The facility received a phone call from male threatening to kill a physician. Upon further investigation, the suspect was determined...
West Virginia man arrested for terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to kill physician
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia man was arrested on terroristic threats charges Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, according to Captain R.A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the West Virginia State Police. On Tuesday, September 13, at approximately 4:48 pm, Trooper J. R. Wellman received a call from […]
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
wcyb.com
No charges filed in the death of inmate at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — No charges will be filed in the death of a Kentucky woman at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Scott County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office released a joint statement Thursday.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments
LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
