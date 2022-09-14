Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks
CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
cwbchicago.com
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
Chicago Offers Free Security Cameras To Qualifying Residents
Here's how you can get yours.
COPA Investigating After Police Shot Armed Suspect in Chicago Lawn
A Chicago police officer shot someone who reportedly was armed early Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said. In a statement, Chicago police said officers were investigating when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:47 a.m. near the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue. An officer fired and hit the suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Chicago installing speed bumps, posts at 15 city intersections to improve safety
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists will begin to notice new safety features at 15 locations around the city to make crosswalks safer for pedestrians and reduce the chance of crashes. Following a pilot program in 2019, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) began installing the new traffic-calming treatments which alter the path motorists make left-hand turns at city intersections, officials said Friday.
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
wlsam.com
Deputy Mayor Gottreich: Transparency is Important to Everyone in the City of Chicago
John Howell speaks with Elena Gottreich, Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. She says that CPD Reform is making progress since the consent decree. With several examples of new policies and actions, she speaks about how the CPD has grown and changed in a positive way.
TMZ.com
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too
Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
blockclubchicago.org
Northwestern’s $130 Million Bronzeville Clinic, 43 Green And Black-Owned Dispensary Get Key City Backing
GRAND BOULEVARD — A slate of big projects throughout the Near South Side are moving forward after getting key city backing Thursday. The city’s Plan Commission approved proposals for a $130 million Northwestern Medicine outpatient facility in Bronzeville’s Cottage Grove Avenue corridor; the second phase of 43 Green, a transit-oriented, mixed-use project near the Green Line; a Black-owned dispensary in South Loop; and a new residential development.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lake Shore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown
CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
Chicago police shot at in Hermosa, resulting in chase to Eisenhower Expressway, CPD says
Someone fired shots at Chicago police officers while they responded to a call on the city's Northwest Side, CPD said.
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave woman injured in West Loop, man dead in Avondale, others injured in Irving Park and the Loop
Shootings across Chicago left a woman injured in the West Loop, a man wounded in Irving Park, and another man dead in Avondale since Friday night. Two more men were injured in separate shootings in the Loop. Here’s what we have learned so far:. In the West Loop, a...
