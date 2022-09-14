ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe shatters all-time summer temperature records (set last year)

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Axdy6_0hvPDuTv00

Another year, another slew of new high temperature records due to climate change.

The summer months of June, July and August set a new record in Europe in 2022 for the hottest average temperatures ever recorded, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, measuring 0.4° Celsius (0.72° Fahrenheit) higher then the previous all-time record set in 2021.

"An intense series of heatwaves across Europe paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways," Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist with the Copernicus Climate Change Service, told the BBC. "The data shows that we've not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old."

Globally, this summer has ranked as the third warmest on record, but Europe endured a string of brutal heat waves, an explosive wildfire season and the continent's worst drought in 500 years that has led to instances of crop failure.

The month of August was much warmer than usual, the data from Copernicus Climate Service showed, with average temperatures 0.8° C hotter than the previous record set in 2018.

On July 19, the United Kingdom blew past its previous high temperature record of 38.7° C (101.7° F) set in 2019, hitting 40.2° C (104.4° F). Scientists have concluded that extreme heat was "extremely unlikely" without man-made climate change due to the burning of fossil fuels. The heatwave was devastating in the northern country, which is not built for extreme heat and houses are built to store heat for a climate that rarely sees such high temperatures. Deaths blamed on the heat rose by 7% above normal, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

"Even the most pessimistic models didn't expect that the cold British Isles would reach 40 degrees [C], and that's happening before our eyes," Amir Givati, an environmental studies professor at Tel Aviv University, told Haaretz, "faster and more powerfully than what we forecasted."

That same week, Portugal set its own new temperature record, hitting 47° C (117° F), and records were also broken across parts of Spain, France, Belgium and other European countries.

Climate scientists point out that since 1999, the number of high temperature records being broken globally has outpaced the number of new low temperature records by a ratio of 2:1. In a stable climate, that ratio should be 1:1.

Temperature data also shows that global average temperatures have risen by 1.2° C (2.2° F) since the start of the industrial revolution, when mankind began pumping unprecedented amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

A study published Thursday in the journal Science found that a series of tipping points caused by rising temperatures may now be unavoidable, initiating so-called "feedback loops" that will make climate change even worse going forward.

“We can see signs of destabilization already in parts of the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, in permafrost regions, the Amazon rainforest, and potentially the Atlantic overturning circulation as well,” the study’s lead author, David Armstrong McKay, who is affiliated with the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the University of Exeter, said in a statement. “The world is already at risk of some tipping points. As global temperatures rise further, more tipping points become possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
ENVIRONMENT
Grant Piper News

New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs

The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Universe Today

The Tonga Eruption Produced a 90-Meter Tsunami

The gigantic underwater Tonga volcano eruption event captured the world’s attention in January of this year. People from around the world marveled at the satellite imagery of this awesome demonstration of nature’s destructive capability. But only now are we learning that the volcano triggered something else – a tsunami wave up to 90m tall, nine times higher than the tsunamis generated by earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT
creators.com

Let's Field Weapons to Defeat China's Pacific Strategy

My last column argued China has a 3-to-5-year window of opportunity to deal America a strategic defeat giving the dictatorship uncontested global economic and diplomatic clout and regional military dominance lasting for decades. China's modernized military, prolific warship building and new South China Sea bases give it a military edge...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Climate Science
Mic

Two new climate reports paint a dire picture for the future of humanity

How’s your week going, like as an individual? Because collectively, things are not looking great for us. Two new studies published this week — one in the journal Science and one issued by the World Meteorological Organization — suggest that we are racing dangerously close to climate tipping points that will bring untold destruction. But you know, other than that, you all good?
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy