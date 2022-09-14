Read full article on original website
Arvest Bank to award $10,500 to local teachers
Local teachers in the Fort Smith/River Valley area will receive a total of $10,500 through Arvest Bank’s seventh annual “We Love Teachers” initiative. “We Love Teachers” will provide a total of 145 $500 gifts to individual teachers who work at public state-funded schools throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom…
Gun found in Greenwood kindergartner’s backpack
A gun was found in a kindergarten student's backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24
The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
Trinity United Methodist Church Plans Chili Cook-off Sept. 24
Helping Hands Food Pantry of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow will host a chili cook-off and an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. The event will include special music provided by the church, according to Lavonna Smith, chairperson of the fundraising committee for the church. “Come join us for a fun filled afternoon listening to special music from our own talent pool. Eat…
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
TSET to conduct local tobacco retail visits to educate retailers, reduce tobacco sales to youth
The TSET Healthy Living Program in Sequoyah County is working with community partners to conduct tobacco retailer education visits soon at local stores in a strategic effort to keep more underage persons from ever starting tobacco use. Jayna Tillman, lead coordinator of the TSET HLP in Sequoyah County, said the program is working to reduce youth access to tobacco in response to feedback from…
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
