Cell Phones

Boost Mobile lowers price of its 5G data plan to $1 for first month

By Louis Ramirez
 4 days ago

School has officially started for most students, but if you're looking for a last-minute deal Boost Mobile is offering an epic discount on its 5GB data plan.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering new customers its 5GB data plan (5G) with unlimited talk/text for just $0.99 . That's 96% off its regular $25/month price and one of the least-expensive data plans we've seen. It's worth noting that the SIM kit and shipping are also free, which saves you an extra $15.

Boost Mobile: 5GB data for $1/month @ Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile is offering new customers its 5GB data plan (5G) for just $0.99 for the first month. The plan also includes unlimited talk/text. Traditionally priced at $25/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99  value) and free shipping ($4.99 value). It'll work with most unlocked GSM phones.  After your first month is up, you'll pay $25/month for the plan. View Deal

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.

#Mobile Data#Mobile Service#Data Plan#Smart Phone#Gb#Sim#Boost Mobile#Gsm#Sprint
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
