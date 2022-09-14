Big Thief Reveal Extensive Worldwide Tour Through 2023

Big Thief has revealed a series of 2023 tour dates crossing the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in support of the band’s 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, a collection of 20 songs born out of their collective pilgrimages to the southwest, the east and west coasts of America throughout 2020.

Kicking off in Seoul, Korea on Nov. 12, 2022, the tour will stretch across Australia and New Zealand and put the band on the stages of some of the biggest venues in their career. In the U.S., the tour stops at iconic venues like Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and will close out at Radio City Music Hall in New York City before continuing on throughout Europe and wrapping up on April 24, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The band recently canceled a string of shows in Tel Aviv, Israel in July after facing criticism for showing support to Israel and making a “big deal” of the tour there during the ongoing conflict between the nation and Palestine. The group wanted to visit the country since it’s bassist Max Oleartchik’s native country and defended the shows saying they wished to share their “homes, families, and friends” with one another to garner a “deeper understanding” of how each member of the band grew up.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

“We acknowledge that aspects of our previous post were written unclearly and in avoidance of the magnitude and importance of this conversation,” wrote the band in a statement. “Our intent in wanting to play the shows in Tel Aviv, where Max was born, raised, and currently lives, stemmed from a simple belief that music can heal. We now recognize that the shows we had booked do not honor that sentiment. We are sorry to those we hurt with the recklessness and naïveté of our original statement on playing Israel.”

Big Thief Tour Dates, 2022/2023:

11-12 Seoul, Korea – Rolling Hall

11-14 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro

11-15 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro

11-17 Tokyo, Japan – The Garden Hall

11-18 Tokyo, Japan – O-East

11-21 Perth, Australia – Astor Theatre

11-23 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum

11-24 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum

11-25 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Recital Hall

11-27 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

11-30 Brisbane, Australia – Princess Theatre

12-02 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation

12-03 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation

12-04 Wellington, New Zealand – Opera House

01-31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

02-03 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

02-04 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

02-05 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

02-07 Nashville, TN – The Ryman

02-09 Oxford, MS – Lyric Oxford

02-10 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

02-11 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

02-15 Austin, TX – ACL at Moody Theatre

02-16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02-17 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

02-18 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

02-20 Orlando, FL – Beacham Theatre

02-21 Miami, FL – North Beach Bandshell

02-24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

02-25 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03-02 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

04-05 Gateshead, England – Sage Gateshead

04-06 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

04-07 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

04-08 Cardiff, Wales – Great Hall

04-11 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

04-12 London, England – Eventim Apollo

04-15 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Motel Mozaïque Festival

04-16 Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

04-18 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

04-22 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

04-23 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

04-26 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

04-27 Valencia, Spain – Sala Moon

04-28 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

04-29 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

Photo: Photo: Alexa Viscius / Pitch Perfect PR