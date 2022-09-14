Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
starlocalmedia.com
Lake Dallas steamrolls Grand Prairie to improve to 4-0
The Lake Dallas football team has had an impressive start to the 2022 season. The Falcons might have had their best overall performance to date Friday in a 57-27 rout of Grand Prairie at the Gopher Bowl.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in district openers
The 7-5A Division I season got underway this week and it was not the start that North Mesquite and West Mesquite were hoping for. Tyler scored a pair of late touchdowns to stun North Mesquite in a 27-23 victory on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Lions roar on homecoming night: McKinney explodes for 35 2nd-quarter points in rout of Little Elm
McKINNEY – After being held without a point in the first half of a week-one 17-10 setback to Temple, McKinney head coach Marcus Shavers said that the Lions were their worst enemy. Of course, it was McKinney’s first game with dual-threat senior Keldric Luster at quarterback after he transferred...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina tennis team learning the ropes in inaugural season
For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team. The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
starlocalmedia.com
Burleson Centennial’s fast start proves too much for The Colony
One week after The Colony put forth a historic performance in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars weren’t able to match Burleson Centennial’s firepower in a 49-10 home loss Friday night at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium. The Spartans built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and...
starlocalmedia.com
Photos from McKinney North's district opener against powerhouse Lancaster
The McKinney North football team opened District 7-5A Division I play on the road Friday against Lancaster. The Bulldogs suffered a 74-7 loss.
starlocalmedia.com
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
starlocalmedia.com
Luster hitting his stride as McKinney's new signal-caller
After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason. Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
starlocalmedia.com
Guyer run game, defense wear down Prosper
DENTON — The Prosper football team did its part to take Denton Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold out of his comfort zone on Friday. The Oklahoma commit was under heavy duress in the first half, sacked three times, and later threw his first interception of the season. That it came against the Eagles was no surprise, with Prosper surrendering just 12.7 points and 241 yards on the season.
starlocalmedia.com
Football Roundup: Rock Hill wins thriller, Celina edged late by Anna
The Prosper Rock Hill football team's first taste of District 5-6A was a thrilling one Friday night. Quarterback Kevin Sperry found Isaiah Orlandi for a 10-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation to overtake Denton Braswell for a 50-49 victory in both teams' district opener.
starlocalmedia.com
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court
After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
starlocalmedia.com
Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle
Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
starlocalmedia.com
Miscues plague Newman Smith in district-opening loss
As brief as the Newman Smith football team's preseason was at just two games, both contests showcased a starkly different look for the Trojans. There was the emotional high of outlasting Denton in a shootout, 43-42, followed by the shutdown effort from the Smith defense in a 28-2 rout of rival Creekview. It was all in an effort to prepare the Trojans for the grind of a brand-new district, but the start of 5-5A Division I play brought upon a different challenge altogether on Thursday.
starlocalmedia.com
Instant Classic: Mustangs have the final word to claim rivalry win over Rowlett
Sachse and Rowlett’s annual “Hammer Bowl” rivalry match-up on Friday was actually more like two different games played on the same field. Though there were some outstanding plays during the first two quarters, they were often overshadowed by balls on the turf, penalties and missed opportunities.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 4.
starlocalmedia.com
Setting the tone: Brignac’s leadership, experience helping to steer Little Elm in right direction
The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways. After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
