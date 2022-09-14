ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Celina tennis team learning the ropes in inaugural season

For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team. The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Burleson Centennial’s fast start proves too much for The Colony

One week after The Colony put forth a historic performance in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars weren’t able to match Burleson Centennial’s firepower in a 49-10 home loss Friday night at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium. The Spartans built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and...
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Leading the way

Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Luster hitting his stride as McKinney's new signal-caller

After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason. Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Guyer run game, defense wear down Prosper

DENTON — The Prosper football team did its part to take Denton Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold out of his comfort zone on Friday. The Oklahoma commit was under heavy duress in the first half, sacked three times, and later threw his first interception of the season. That it came against the Eagles was no surprise, with Prosper surrendering just 12.7 points and 241 yards on the season.
PROSPER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Football Roundup: Rock Hill wins thriller, Celina edged late by Anna

The Prosper Rock Hill football team's first taste of District 5-6A was a thrilling one Friday night. Quarterback Kevin Sperry found Isaiah Orlandi for a 10-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation to overtake Denton Braswell for a 50-49 victory in both teams' district opener.
ANNA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court

After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Grinding it out: Raccoons top Titans in defensive battle

Frisco and Centennial entered Thursday’s 6-5A Division I contest with similar, albeit, somewhat different approaches. Both the Raccoons and Titans were focused on controlling time of possession and keeping their opponent off the field, and to varying degrees, both were successful.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Miscues plague Newman Smith in district-opening loss

As brief as the Newman Smith football team's preseason was at just two games, both contests showcased a starkly different look for the Trojans. There was the emotional high of outlasting Denton in a shootout, 43-42, followed by the shutdown effort from the Smith defense in a 28-2 rout of rival Creekview. It was all in an effort to prepare the Trojans for the grind of a brand-new district, but the start of 5-5A Division I play brought upon a different challenge altogether on Thursday.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
DALLAS, TX

