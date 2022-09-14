The world will say a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in what may become the most watched funeral in history.Some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries – including US President Jo Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Emperor Naruhito of Japan– will be among the 2,000 guests attending the service at Westminster Abbey.But tens of millions people across the UK and the rest of the planet are expected to tune in to view the ceremony live on TV.Many thousands of others will line the route of the late monarch’s last journey, as her...

U.K. ・ 22 MINUTES AGO