Cambria, CA

Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

A Record-Breaking 'Evening in Capri'

PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year. Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calpoly.edu

Just a Shed — Or Is It? New Structure Comes to Poly Canyon

A storage shed is probably not the first thing you’d notice on someone’s property. But there’s an important cultural and architectural significance that comes with utility buildings like this — one that lecturer Dylan Krueger and a team of architecture students brought to life this spring with the newest experimental structure in Poly Canyon.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della's?

Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New county health center opens in Paso Robles

Clinic brings together public health, behavioral health services. – County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and County of San Luis Obispo Public Health clinics are now together under one roof at a new facility in Paso Robles, offering a wide range of services to those who live or work in northern San Luis Obispo County. The new facility is located at 805 4th Street, with parking nearby.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

