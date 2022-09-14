Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event
Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum. – Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday. While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as...
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
A Record-Breaking ‘Evening in Capri’
PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year. Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This...
kprl.com
Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022
The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
calpoly.edu
Just a Shed — Or Is It? New Structure Comes to Poly Canyon
A storage shed is probably not the first thing you’d notice on someone’s property. But there’s an important cultural and architectural significance that comes with utility buildings like this — one that lecturer Dylan Krueger and a team of architecture students brought to life this spring with the newest experimental structure in Poly Canyon.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach
As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.
Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?
Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
Two Orca Pods Spotted Off California's Pismo Beach
One of the pods included a calf and it appeared the mother was teaching it to hunt.
Country star Toby Keith won’t attend Paso Robles cancer benefit. Here’s why
The country music star was expected to appear in person at the SabesWings benefit this weekend.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Pod of orcas caught on camera off the coast of Pismo Beach
Whale sightings on the Central Coast are not uncommon, but one local man spotted something he has never seen before and he caught it all on camera.
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
SLODoCo opens third SLO County location: ‘We can’t wait to see you!’
Here’s your first look at the popular doughnut store chain’s newest spot.
Toby Keith and other celebs coming to Paso Robles for cancer charity event
Here’s how you can get tickets to the two-day event that features food, wine, music and golf.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19
On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles,...
New county health center opens in Paso Robles
Clinic brings together public health, behavioral health services. – County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and County of San Luis Obispo Public Health clinics are now together under one roof at a new facility in Paso Robles, offering a wide range of services to those who live or work in northern San Luis Obispo County. The new facility is located at 805 4th Street, with parking nearby.
