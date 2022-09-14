Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Mexican Independence celebration, Oktoberfest and more upcoming food events in New Orleans
Food events fill the fall calendar in New Orleans. Here are some upcoming festivals, events and cookbook signings and more in September and October. Mexican Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo celebrates a historic victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla, but Mexico's Independence Day is Sept. 16. That's the day Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.
NOLA x NOLA is back again this year!! NOLA x NOLA is a live music festival was established in New Orleans last year, after the cancelation of Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest. It was the first club-based music festival in the country. The festival is a celebration of New Orleans music and culture. It is a unique experience that gives music lovers over 190 options that will happen at 24 different music venues all around the Greater New Orleans area. This year, NOLA x NOLA will take place from September 23rd to October 9th and will feature musical performances by Big Sam's Funky Nation, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jack White, Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Preservation All Stars, Chris Johnson Band, Rebirth Brass Band, The Iguanas, Swinging Gypsies, Galactic, Maragni Street Brass Band, Red Bull Street Kings, Phil DeGruy and Funky Pox, Some Like It Hot, The Mixed Nuts, City of Trees Brass Band, Dominick Grillo and the Frenchman Street All Stars, Pocket Chocolate, The New Orleans Axemen, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Cajun Fais Do-Do with Bruce Daigrepont, Russell Baptiste and Friends, Smoking Time Jazz Club, New Orleans Rug Cutters, Secret Six Jazz Band, Bluegrass Pickin' Party, The Boogie Men, TBC Brass Band, Verry Cherry, Eight Dice Cloth, Pat Casey and The New Sound, The Baked Potatoes and Jelly Roll Stompers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails reopens in French Quarter
For those in the anti-cracklings camp, two words: Cracklin’ nachos. This dish is a game changer. And it’s back now that Kingfish has reopened — more than two years after the pandemic shutdowns began. The French Quarter restaurant, one of the gems in the Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts portfolio, opened its doors on Labor Day weekend, with the same chef in the kitchen and a concise menu.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
Eater
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
wwno.org
Cyndi Nguyen Finds Her Way: An Oral History
Former New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen was a child when she and her family arrived in New Orleans East as refugees from Vietnam. As a restless teenager, Nguyen struggled to find her purpose. In this edition of the Historic New Orleans Collection’s oral history series, NOLA Life Stories, Nguyen reflects on how she ultimately formed her unique American identity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Jan Carr, New Orleans radio and TV legend with husband Bob, dies at 91
Jan Carr, an energetic and enthusiastic presence on New Orleans television and radio for 60 years alongside her husband, Bob Carr, died Friday at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. She was 91. Beginning in 1960, the Carrs, who were married for 71 years, opened local TV and radio broadcasts with...
myneworleans.com
The Best Happy Hour, Brunch and Hot Fire Chicken Sandwiches
This evening at 6 p.m., the New Orleans Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) will kick off its annual fundraising initiative, NAMIWalks, with NAMIWalks Your Way at the Jewish Community Center, Uptown. The kickoff event will include access to local mental health resources, door prizes (for registered walkers), and presentations. Attendees will be able to register for NAMIWalks New Orleans 2022- to take place on November 5th.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month
This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Halloween Events To Get You in the Spooky Spirit
You might think it’s too early to start making your Halloween plans, but since this will be the first Halloween in three years with major events, it’s never too early to start making a plan! Below are some fun Halloween events happening throughout the city for adults and kids.
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
tmpresale.com
New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Nov 11, 2022 – presale code
The latest New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton presale password is now available to our members: For a very limited time you can buy your very own tickets before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to New Orleans R&B Music Experience: Monica/Bobby Brown/112/Tamar Braxton’s show in...
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
NOLA.com
Starbucks closing flagship Canal Street location, citing security concerns
Starbucks is closing its New Orleans flagship coffee shop on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, citing concerns over security and the safety of its employees. The Seattle-based chain said Thursday that the store, which was opened with great fanfare just nine years ago, would close permanently on Oct. 2. It is located on the ground floor of the historic building at 700 Canal Street owned by The Pickwick Club.
Comments / 0