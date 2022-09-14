This fall, CAN-TV Channel 19, Chicago’s public access channel, is launching a series of signature programming under the leadership of its new executive director, Darrious Hilman. One of the shows on the docket is “For the Culture” with Christina Steed. For the Culture is a new show highlighting the unique perspectives on culture and life around the great city of Chicago. “For the Culture” with Christina Steed will delve into those perspectives with dynamic guests and engaging conversations covering a variety of topics. Topics include arts, entertainment, pop culture, trending news, diversity and inclusion, music, business, women’s issues, and themes important to diverse communities across the area.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO