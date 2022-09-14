ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Cardi B says past incidents don’t define her

Cardi B is in the news again, but this time for her former 2018 strip club fight. She took to Instagram to show pictures of her sitting and later leaving court. But the media maven was sure to mention that “the past doesn’t define her”. Cardi is...
The truth behind dating apps exposed

Although Tinder was not the first dating app, it was the app that most impacted the dating scene with its swipe-right feature. Since its debut, several other apps have flooded the industry but this has only led to users feeling burnt out. Rolling out interviewed a couple of millennials who...
Boosie tells rappers to arm themselves

Rapper Boosie Badazz, unsurprisingly, had very strong opinions in wake of the tragic murder of yet another marquee rapper in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was shot and killed on early Monday afternoon in South L.A.’s Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles while eating breakfast with his girlfriend. The LAPD told the media that all signs point to robbery as the assailant only shot PnB Rock, snatched off his expensive necklaces, and then fled out of a side door into a waiting car.
A$AP Rocky claims he is being extored by his former friend

A$AP Rocky is claiming that his former friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli is falsely claiming that he was shot by Rocky in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Rocky and his attorney says that Relli had been badgering his former buddy for money for an undetermined amount of time and then, in November 2021, aggressively confronted Rocky to allegedly shake him down for a bag.
Omarion focuses on self-help in book, ‘Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy’

Omarion is a Grammy-award nominated singer, songwriter, performer, and actor who rose to popularity in the 2000s as the lead singer of the R&B band, B2K. Throughout his life, Omarion has found different ways to become physically, spiritually, and mentally grounded, which prompted him to write his debut book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, to encourage and inspire others on their journey of peace.
Teleau Belton is bringing NowThatsTV to reality

NowThatsTV LLC is a black-owned network founded and operated by Teleau Belton. The South Carolina native began in artist management while also working in photography and videography. His network dream began to take shape while filming his client Big Lex. The event sparked an interest in independently creating opportunities for content creators and filmmakers to have a platform and eventually came to fruition as NowThat’sTV.
Latto says this artist changed her life

Latto, who is best known for her songs “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy,” recently paid homage to superstar singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey. Latto’s musical message often aligns with Carey’s and both encourage women to love themselves and to know their worth. Latto recently took to Twitter to show love for the beloved Carey.
Lizzo wins Emmy for Amazon series ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Lizzo has taken September by storm by first winning a VMA award in the “Video For Good” category, but on Sunday, Sept. 11, she also took home her first Emmy award at the 74th Emmy Awards for her Amazon series called, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon series is a behind-the-scenes look at Lizzo’s search for the right backup dancers to accompany her on stage.
TV bright spot: ‘For the Culture’ launches with Christina Steed

This fall, CAN-TV Channel 19, Chicago’s public access channel, is launching a series of signature programming under the leadership of its new executive director, Darrious Hilman. One of the shows on the docket is “For the Culture” with Christina Steed. For the Culture is a new show highlighting the unique perspectives on culture and life around the great city of Chicago. “For the Culture” with Christina Steed will delve into those perspectives with dynamic guests and engaging conversations covering a variety of topics. Topics include arts, entertainment, pop culture, trending news, diversity and inclusion, music, business, women’s issues, and themes important to diverse communities across the area.
Whitney White says representation means survival

Obie Award-winning director, actress and musician Whitney White has a keen understanding of what her presence means in the world of theater. She is passionate about Black stories and works to amplify the voices of Black women in spaces where they are not heard. The Chicago native is currently directing The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington at the Steppenwolf Theatre. Rolling out spoke to White about her passions, the importance of representation, and why she took on her latest project.
