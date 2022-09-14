Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
Kait 8
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville City Council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown. According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora was experiencing a heavy slowdown around 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told...
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
MH mourns loss of former fire chief
Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Sixty-two-year-old Ken Williams died on Friday in Fayetteville after...
Ozark County Times
Proposed scenic byway route through Ozark County may hit dead end
A proposed scenic byway, a portion of which would run along U.S. Highway 160 through Ozark County, was generally not well received during a public hearing in Gainesville last week. About 25 people attended an informational public hearing in the second floor courtroom of the Ozark County Courthouse on Sept....
Ozark County Times
Bryant Creek State Park to open near Rockbridge with ribbon cutting Sept. 23
Located in southern Douglas County, near the Ozark County line, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes including almost two miles of Bryant Creek frontage. Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks.
KTLO
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Domestic situation leads to violence and charges and probation
A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July last year pled guilty Monday to similar charges filed against him in Baxter County. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who listed an address in Bull Shoals, is represented by a Fayetteville attorney, David Hogue. Butler was sentenced to five years...
KTLO
MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park
The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTTS
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
KTLO
Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases
A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
KTLO
MH man on parole arrested on firearms and theft charges
A Mountain Home man on parole was arrested last Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving. According to the Mountain Home Police Department incident report, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Tommie Walker Auction where 35-year-old Mark Eugene Jeffries was running on foot and possibly had a pistol in his possession.
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KTLO
Previously convicted felon arrested for domestic battery and firearms charges
An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.
KTLO
Prison time given to man with long criminal record
A man with a long list of criminal charges was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-nine-year-old Doyle Gene George who lists an address along State Highway 201 North entered a guilty plea to the latest charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison. According to...
Ozark County Times
Savannah Leckie murder: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Sixteen-year-old autistic teen Savannah Leckie, left, was killed in Ozark County in July 2017. Her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud, right, admitted to burning the girl's body after death. Ruud and co-defendant Robert Peat Jr. were originally indicted on charges relating to the murder of the girl. However, Ruud was found not guilty of those charges during a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden June 27-30. Peat's case was dismissed Sept. 14, and he is no longer charged with anything relating to the incident.
Comments / 0