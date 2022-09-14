“I hope Red Bull run the Earth livery tribute to the Honda in Suzuka” – F1 fans react after learning that Honda engines have won more than half of F1 races since announcing exit in late 2020

Despite the ongoing EV revolution, Ford has managed to keep the traditional pony car alive with the debut of the all-new seventh-generation S650 Mustang. While a new version of the world’s best-selling sports car is already exciting on its own, the all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse model promises to be the most powerful, track-oriented car to ever carry a 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood with a targeted output of 500 hp. There is some serious kit that you can get with this thing.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO