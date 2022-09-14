Katie Pavlish discussed how Gavin Newsom asked the DOJ to consider kidnapping charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state on "Gutfeld!" KATIE PAVLICH: Also, if you're going to investigate DeSantis for kidnapping, you have to investigate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary, because they've been flying illegal immigrants to cities across the country for a year and a half in the middle of the night and dropping them off and bussing them wherever they want to go. So if DeSantis is engaged in kidnapping, so are these other folks. It's just that DeSantis and Greg Abbott, for example, are bringing this out in the light for everybody to see. And it's amazing to watch the way this works, right?

