hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap
Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Publicly Apologize’: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ Alleged Victims Ready To Talk Settlement, Demanding Comedians Recant Shakedown Accusation
The siblings who sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears over an alleged sexual assault said they are ready to talk settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victims — siblings who used the pseudonym John and Jane to file their lawsuit — said they have attempted to reach out to Haddish and Spears’ team but have not heard back. They claimed the defendants “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.” “My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
'The Whole World Is Against Her': Wendy Williams Is ‘Heartbroken’ Oprah Winfrey Is Helping Archenemy Sherri Shepherd
Former talk show host Wendy Williams is very upset her replacement Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from television legend Oprah Winfrey.“Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” sources tell Radar. Shepherd confirmed that during preparation for the launch of her daytime on Sept. 12, Winfrey called the new host to offer her advice.“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," insiders revealed to RadarOnine.com. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to...
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Aaron Carter loses custody of son Prince, 10 months, and checks into rehab- but vows to get his baby back
AARON Carter has lost custody of his son and has checked into rehab in an effort to bring his baby back home, The U.S Sun can exclusively report. Aaron claimed in an exclusive interview that he has already begun a month-long outpatient program with LA-based Lionrock Recovery. The 34-year-old singer...
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Drop Relationship/Parenting Gems I Will Never Forget
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker share their secrets to balancing love, family, and self.
hotnewhiphop.com
Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out
The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
TMZ.com
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her old elementary school in The Bronx and donated $100K before delivering a powerful message to the kids
With kids going back to school all over the country, a group of students in The Bronx got a special surprise on Tuesday from beloved rapper Cardi B. The 29-year-old rapper (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn's Morris Heights neighborhood, where she attended elementary school.
Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video
Comic Chris Rock tore into Will Smith’s video apologizing for slapping him at the Oscars earlier this year. “Fuck your hostage video,” Rock said during a weekend gig at London’s O2 Arena, according to Deadline. Smith slapped Rock after the comic joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett...
