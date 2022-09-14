ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Should Be the Show’s Last

The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
Jon Hurwitz
Hayden Schlossberg
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Cinemablend

The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available

Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
EW.com

HSMTMTS showrunner teases season 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's future on the show: Hopefully 'not gone forever'

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 3 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After spending season 3 at summer camp, the Wildcats are going back to school for season 4 on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Showrunner Tim Federle is already on set, hard at work on the next season just days after the finale aired.
AdWeek

Disney+: What’s Coming in October 2022

Jump into fall with some exciting new content from Disney+. Marvel and Star Wars content are at the top of the list for October, as new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor continue to air. They are joined with the first seasons of Spider-Man: The New Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man, Werewolf by Night, Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell and the premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Producer Reveals The Truth About Eddie’s Return

Producer Shawn Levy answers some burning questions about the much-anticipated Stranger Things Season 5. Aside from the assumptions that Eddie (Joseph Quinn) will return, he also gives a little idea about the final season's plot and production. Table of Contents. Will Eddie Return in Stranger Things Season 5?. Eddie has...
E! News

Will Paul Reiser Return for Stranger Things Season 5? He Says...

Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. Have Stranger Things fans seen the last of Dr. Owens?. Paul Reiser, who plays the scientist on the Netflix hit, is asking himself this very question. In an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of his Hulu show Reboot, Reiser confirmed that it's still unclear whether his character will be back for Stranger Things' fifth and final season.
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed

Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
