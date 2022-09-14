Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events
More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...
Queen Consort Camilla recalls Queen’s ‘good sense of humour’ during wedding mishap
The new Queen Consort has shared a personal moment about the time Queen Elizabeth’s “good sense of humour” shone, during a small mishap on her wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla shared her account of the incident that took place just before she wed King Charles III on 9 April 2005.She told the BBC programme: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.“For some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had...
Final visitors pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as lying-in-state ends
The final mourners to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Westminster Hall, as the monarch's four-day lying-in-state ended.At 9:44am today, Monday 19 September, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am.Mourners queued for up to 25 hours to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday.At its longest, the queue's maximum length was 10 miles.Sign up here for our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
U.K.・
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The final mourners have paid their respects to the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Since Thursday, hundreds of thousands of members of the public have filed past the coffin until, early on Monday morning, the final people who had queued through the night left the cavernous medieval hall.The process has seen a river of people snaking along the Thames around the clock, members of the public mixing with celebrities and foreign dignitaries beneath Westminster Hall’s hammer-beam roof.Some bowed, some curtsied, others made the sign of the cross as they paused beside the coffin which was draped in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
TV tonight: the Queen is laid to rest
The state funeral dominates the schedules. Plus: alternative viewing includes a quiz show with Richard Ayoade, Jonathan Ross and Desiree Burch. Here’s what to watch today
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
Dylan Alcott reveals what he will say to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle if he meets them at the Queen's funeral: 'I hope he is doing alright'
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott says he is planning on saying 'G'day' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The 2022 Australian of the Year was of one ten 'ordinary Australians' who were invited to be part of the official proceedings to farewell the Her Majesty at London's Westminster Abbey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which shops will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s coffin will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some...
Republican movements catch wind in Caribbean after queen's death
Black cloth covers the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hanging in Antigua's parliament -- a sign of the island's mourning and an unintentional symbol of a possible Caribbean future without the British monarchy. Recent questioning of the British monarchy's relevance "has to be understood in the wider context of demands for reparations, the failure of the royal family to apologize for the role of the monarchy in the historical crimes of slavery and colonialism and their contemporary legacies," among other issues, Caribbean historian Quinn says.
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
Cricket-England and Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 19 (Reuters) - England will kick off their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on Tuesday with the first of a seven-match Twenty20 series which assumes even more importance for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win: five questions for markets
MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, at a time when soaring energy prices and rising interest rates create growing challenges for the highly-indebted state.
Comments / 0