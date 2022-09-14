Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To App State's Incredible Hail Mary
Kirk Herbstreit was in Boone, North Carolina for today's featured College GameDay matchup between App State and Troy. The Mountaineers earned the right to host this weekend's GameDay after a massive upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend. App State delivered with yet another thrilling finish this evening...
College Football World Reacts To App State's Miracle Hail Mary
On Saturday Appalachian State pulled the rabbit out of the hat again with a Hail Mary victory over Troy to pull to 2-1 on the year. The college football world reacted to the Mountaineer Miracle on social media. "App State walking into the AP Top-25 voters room," tweeted PFF College.
cbs17
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28; fans swarm App State field
BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on...
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State
Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight
Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange. Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to...
ESPN
Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State
The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit previews College GameDay at Appalachian State, expects one of greatest scenes 'maybe ever'
Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s “College GameDay” are in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State for the popular pregame show to broadcast from the scenic views of the campus featuring the upset-hungry Mountaineers. Herbstreit offered a preview on Friday afternoon. The broadcast will be from Sanford Mall, and...
Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration. Authorities said multiple...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Appalachian State makes incredible offer to student with the best poster at College GameDay
Appalachian State is taking full advantage of the “College GameDay” experience as ESPN visits the Boone, North Carolina campus this weekend. The Mountaineers will play Troy in a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday. This decision came after App State’s big win over Texas A&M last week, which was part of a slew of upsets in Week 2 featuring Sun Belt Conference teams.
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
WBTV
Security plans in place for Appalachian State football game this weekend
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the excitement about the possibility of another big win Saturday, and ESPN in town for College GameDay, it’s going to be another big weekend for Appalachian State football. Fans from all over will be flocking to the small town of Boone, but that raises...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Highlights: Wilmington rallies to win in closing seconds against Hickory
Watch the video for extended highlights from the game.
appstate.edu
App State named among nation’s ‘Best,’ ‘Most Innovative’ colleges for 2022–23
BOONE, N.C. — The annual college rankings of U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, Forbes magazine and Money.com have affirmed Appalachian State University’s position as an educational leader — for both the nation and the Southeast. The national publications recognized App State for its academics,...
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
theappalachianonline.com
Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150
Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
