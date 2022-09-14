ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To App State's Incredible Hail Mary

Kirk Herbstreit was in Boone, North Carolina for today's featured College GameDay matchup between App State and Troy. The Mountaineers earned the right to host this weekend's GameDay after a massive upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend. App State delivered with yet another thrilling finish this evening...
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso shown hyped up for College GameDay on-location at Appalachian State

Long time College Gameday host Lee Corso made his affection for Appalachian State known Saturday morning in a video on Kirk Herbstreit’s Twitter. Corso, who was doing some vocal warmups ahead of Saturday morning’s show, was rocking a gold and black tie, Appalachian State’s colors. He talked about how Boone, North Carolina is a beautiful place.
BOONE, NC
ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State

The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams. In 2007, the Mountaineers...
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Appalachian State makes incredible offer to student with the best poster at College GameDay

Appalachian State is taking full advantage of the “College GameDay” experience as ESPN visits the Boone, North Carolina campus this weekend. The Mountaineers will play Troy in a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday. This decision came after App State’s big win over Texas A&M last week, which was part of a slew of upsets in Week 2 featuring Sun Belt Conference teams.
BOONE, NC
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
BOONE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches

I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
BOONE, NC
lakelubbers.com

Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
RHODHISS, NC
theappalachianonline.com

Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150

Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
BOONE, NC
