Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state
Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
New mural unveiled in downtown Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A community mural was unveiled at the Native Movement Building in downtown Fairbanks, at noon on Tuesday, September 13. The new home of the community mural is on the side of the Native Movement Building. The mural depicts Minto elder and youth leader Vernell Titus, Native Movement organizer Naaweyaa Tagaban and three Alaska Native children. An audience attended the gathering, included the people pictured in the mural. The official unveiling included prayers, speeches, music, dance and food.
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce Visitor Cabin demolished
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Due to deteriorating conditions the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Cabin, located at 2550 Mistletoe Drive, was demolished on Tuesday, September 13. Covid-19 took a toll on the Visitor Cabin and the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce closed the cabin for over...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks North Star Borough prepares for early voting on September 19
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 2022 municipal elections in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 4. However, the Shoppers Forum will be open for early voting from September 19 to 29. According to Borough Clerk April Trickey, “Here at the early voting station,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Drama Association prepares first mainstage show since COVID-19
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In March 2020, the Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) cancelled its spring show, “You Can’t Take It With You,” due to COVID-19. Two and a half years later, the theater is once again ready to open its doors for a mainstage production. Director Bill Wright explained, “Every new thing that we do after two and a half years of being shut down is like learning it all over again.”
webcenterfairbanks.com
Protestors gather outside Fairbanks Youth Facility
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A small group of protestors gathered at the corner of Wilbur Street and Airport Way speaking out against operations at the Fairbanks Youth Facility, a juvenile correctional facility in the Golden Heart City. Holding signs for passing traffic, the group occupied the area from 11:00 a.m....
alaskareporter.com
If Doyon wants a new $50 million Denali airport for 737s, the company should pay for it
But not a penny of state money or federal money should subsidize the venture, which would be a crippling long-term blow to the tourist economy of Fairbanks. Doyon proposes a new airport be built near Clear, about 45 minutes by bus from the entrance to Denali National Park,. .link-button {...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Police Department searches for 29-year-old Bradley West
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Bradley West. He is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Fairbanks in the 21st Ave. area. West could be driving a black 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate GXC686. West is...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
