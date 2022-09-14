FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In March 2020, the Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) cancelled its spring show, “You Can’t Take It With You,” due to COVID-19. Two and a half years later, the theater is once again ready to open its doors for a mainstage production. Director Bill Wright explained, “Every new thing that we do after two and a half years of being shut down is like learning it all over again.”

