Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
New Details Emerge From Lakers, Dennis Schroder Deal

On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium announced that Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. With Patrick Beverley and Russell...
