The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NFL・
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL・
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game
Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans
Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight
Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange. Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to...
Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired By Nebraska - Here's Why
This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him. Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization...
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
Brian Kelly Sends A Clear Message About LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Brian Kelly has LSU football getting back on track following its Week 1 loss to Florida State. The Tigers won their first SEC game of the season this Saturday night, beating Mississippi State 31-16. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He added 93 yards and one more score on the ground.
Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
New Details Emerge From Lakers, Dennis Schroder Deal
On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium announced that Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. With Patrick Beverley and Russell...
