Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists: Mike Golden, Scheril Murray Powell and Katie Neer
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, is Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00–6:00 p.m. The half-day, in-person conference will be half at the Rail Line in Syracuse. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing...
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022
We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
Comments / 0