Wayland, MI

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
New superintendent makes a sweet impression in Rockford

Rockford — Steven Matthews isn’t a big suit guy, other than at board meetings. The new superintendent for Rockford Public Schools would rather pay monthly visits to the 13 schools in his district wearing a Rockford Rams polo, a respectable pair of slacks and his new orange-striped Adidas sneakers.
ROCKFORD, MI
Wayland, MI
Education
Wildcat boys rated 3rd in cross-country region

Wayland cross-country coach Raymond Antel has reported that the Wildcat boys currently are rated third in the region and 16th in the state. The top thee teams in the regional meet late next month will qualify for the state finals. Wayland boys accumulated 77 points Saturday in the Sparta Invitational,...
WAYLAND, MI
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hopkins volleyballers blank Godwin, 3-0 in league

The Hopkins varsity volleyball team lifted its O-K Silver Conference record to 3-0 Thursday night with a straight set dual match triumph over Wyoming Godwin Heights. The Lady Vikings bested Godwin by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-11. Individual statistical leaders in the matches were:. • Kills: Mady Weber 11,...
HOPKINS, MI
Reasons for Chief Garnsey’s departure clarified in letter

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a clarification from attorney Rob Howard of Bos & Glazier, PLC of Grand Rapids, regarding Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey’s departure late last month. Chief Garnsey began discussing retirement with the city in March of this year. He has been exploring his options...
WAYLAND, MI
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record

A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
MICHIGAN STATE

