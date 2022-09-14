Read full article on original website
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
New superintendent makes a sweet impression in Rockford
Rockford — Steven Matthews isn’t a big suit guy, other than at board meetings. The new superintendent for Rockford Public Schools would rather pay monthly visits to the 13 schools in his district wearing a Rockford Rams polo, a respectable pair of slacks and his new orange-striped Adidas sneakers.
QPR: How to recognize that someone needs help
A West Michigan counseling organization is working to teach people to 'question, persuade and refer' those who may be struggling with mental health.
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
WMU Constitutional Law professor applauds Muskegon's new flag policy
Muskegon City Hall voted unanimously on Tuesday to update their flag policy, allowing for only U.S. and local government flags be flown.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys rated 3rd in cross-country region
Wayland cross-country coach Raymond Antel has reported that the Wildcat boys currently are rated third in the region and 16th in the state. The top thee teams in the regional meet late next month will qualify for the state finals. Wayland boys accumulated 77 points Saturday in the Sparta Invitational,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins volleyballers blank Godwin, 3-0 in league
The Hopkins varsity volleyball team lifted its O-K Silver Conference record to 3-0 Thursday night with a straight set dual match triumph over Wyoming Godwin Heights. The Lady Vikings bested Godwin by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-11. Individual statistical leaders in the matches were:. • Kills: Mady Weber 11,...
townbroadcast.com
Reasons for Chief Garnsey’s departure clarified in letter
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a clarification from attorney Rob Howard of Bos & Glazier, PLC of Grand Rapids, regarding Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey’s departure late last month. Chief Garnsey began discussing retirement with the city in March of this year. He has been exploring his options...
WZZM 13
LIGHTS OUT: Rockford vs. Grand Haven football game canceled due to low team numbers, injuries
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The game originally scheduled for Friday night against Rockford High School and Grand Haven High School has been canceled. Rockford High School announced the cancellation on their Twitter page, citing low numbers and injuries from Grand Haven's football team. As of now, Rockford High School...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
northernexpress.com
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
MLive.com
OT thriller, league routs headline Muskegon-area football roundup for Week 4
MUSKEGON – The fourth week of the 2022 high school football season saw a wide variety of contests from lopsided league routs to overtime thrillers and we’ve got everything you need to know about how each contest played out in the Muskegon area. Below is a full recap...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
fox40jackson.com
Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record
A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 4: Highlights, scores, controversy from the gridiron
Grand Rapids Union suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-29 at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. Red Hawks coach Don Fellows was none too pleased with a late call that went against Union.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
