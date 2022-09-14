Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
Two-thirds of European Jews were killed by the Nazis during World War II in a systematic, relentless process that still exceeds our ability to comprehend its origins and consequences. The Final Solution, which was the Nazi plan to exterminate all European Jews, wasn't implemented until 1942, but Hitler's government had begun openly dehumanizing, harassing, and attacking Jews upon taking power nine years earlier.
In his newest documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators are revisiting some very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the script for this new series, also wrote the Burns epic documentaries The War, about World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt figured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote The Civil War, which put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented "White supremacy" and "colonialism." The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II." Velshi, who seemed quite keen...
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
There are few things Republicans love more than harkening back to the American Revolution and 1776 — whether it’s in defense of their right to own high-powered assault rifles, to storm the Capitol in a deadly insurrection, or to obliterate the separation of church and state and turn America into a fascist theocracy.
Some people note the enslavement, violence and theft that defined British rule, and they find it difficult to distinguish the individual of Queen Elizabeth II from the institution of monarchy.
This September, British filmmaker Joshua Newton prepared to rerelease his 2009 film Beautiful Blue Eyes. The 2022 premiere was important to Newton, as he’d waited more than a decade to finally share with the world a version of the movie that was previously lost. Roy Scheider starred in Newton’s...
Left-leaning media outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, and The Washington Post devoted significant time during coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death to discuss the British monarchy’s history of racism and colonialism, in some cases even calling for reparations. CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour was one of several...
All Quiet on the Western Front has a new full-color version, bringing the classic book to life—and showing an even more devastating view of the harrowing realities of the Great War. Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran and journalist, wrote the 1928 book and was forced into exile in...
PRINCESSES Beatrice and Eugenie tonight paid tribute to their "beloved Grannie" following her death last week. The sisters, 32 and 34, described Her Majesty as their "Matriarch" and "loving hand" in a heartbreaking joint statement this afternoon. They said they have shared in "tears and laughter" as well as "hugs...
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
For some Caribbean immigrants in the US, the past week has been defined less by grief than by frustration over how there seems to be little room in the narrative for rigorous engagement with Britain's legacy of colonialism.
Museums in New York are now required by law to post notices with the display of any art looted by Nazis during the Holocaust. The measure was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in August and seeks to educate younger generations about the Nazi era and how it affected the provenance of Jewish-owned art in its aftermath, said Senator Anna Kaplan, the Associated Press reported. Empire State museums were already mandated to report pieces stolen by the Nazis from 1933 through 1945 to the Art Loss Register. The new bill is part of an education package to...
Every four years, with our votes cast and our TVs tuned in, we wait to hear the results of who will be our next commander in chief. And in years past, some results have hinged on slim or even single-state margins. In celebration of these dramatic, democratic decisions, Vault by CNN has launched a series of NFTs commemorating some of the nation’s most notable modern elections.
By now, it should come as no surprise that George R.R. Martin is a big history buff. No one writes fantasy that good without dipping their toes into actual historical territory. History is an infinitely rich source of inspiration, and Martin has leaned heavily into it when writing his own timeless series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. When Game of Thrones first came onto our televisions sets, then, a lot was talked about the true events that inspired it, and, naturally, it is no different with the franchise's new hit series for HBO, House of the Dragon.
