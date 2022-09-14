Museums in New York are now required by law to post notices with the display of any art looted by Nazis during the Holocaust. The measure was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in August and seeks to educate younger generations about the Nazi era and how it affected the provenance of Jewish-owned art in its aftermath, said Senator Anna Kaplan, the Associated Press reported. Empire State museums were already mandated to report pieces stolen by the Nazis from 1933 through 1945 to the Art Loss Register. The new bill is part of an education package to...

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO