Pike county murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
The conclusion to the first week of testimony in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV begins Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
Pike County murder trial: Testimony centers on final victim discovered
On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide in Adams County, Ohio
ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
Pike County murder trial | Emergency responders testify about chaotic scenes
The murder trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its third day on Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County man Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Weapons and Impersonating an Officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Lancaster, Ohio, man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 18 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony offense. David Scott Scofield, 58, was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Lancaster man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Lancaster man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 18 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony offense. David Scott Scofield, 58, was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine. In...
WSAZ
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end. Five people were inside the home, four of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts twelve
A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
