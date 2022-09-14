ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Waverly, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NELSONVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle

HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Lancaster man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 18 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony offense. David Scott Scofield, 58, was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $15,000 fine. In...
LANCASTER, OH
WSAZ

SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end. Five people were inside the home, four of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts twelve

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
VINTON COUNTY, OH

