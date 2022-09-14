Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
msn.com
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
I've worked on eight ships and have answered my fair share of questions from first-time cruisers. Do your research ahead of time to see what amenities are actually included with your base fare. Take advantage of the onboard entertainment and dining options with the help of the daily planner. 1/10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel,...
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
natureworldnews.com
Weird Shark with Rough Skin, Exposed Teeth, Swollen Eyes Caught in Australia: Internet Debates Species
Another social media debate is making its rounds. This time, it is to determine the species of an unusual shark that was captured in Australia. It has swollen eyes, exposed teeth, and rough skin. A Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui posted a picture of what he claimed was a deep...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Why 'best before' food labelling is not best for the planet or your budget
UK supermarkets have removed “best before” dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury’s, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says “no date helps reduce waste”. Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the most wasted foods. Removing “best before” labels from these foods alone will reduce waste by an estimated 50,000 tonnes a year. In Australia we produce 7.6 million tonnes of food waste every year – about 300kg per person. About 70% of what we throw out is still edible. Why aren’t we...
Travel expert: Now is the time to save on airfare
NEW YORK -- Travelers can save in airfare if they book a trip over the next few months. CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg explains why."Well, Americans were very interesting this year. They decided they were going to travel at any cost. They were determined they were going to get out and travel, and they did," he said. "I emphasize the words, 'at any cost,' because now their credit card bills have come in, and they're going, 'Oh, I paid what?' So a lot of Americans have said, 'OK, I'm not done with travel, but I am done for the...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Ukrainian Brand Zhilyova Professes a Bright Future With Genesis Collection
Ukrainian lingerie brand Zhilyova‘s latest campaign Genesis reveals a prophetic vision of its home country’s future. Captured months before Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the melange of sultry and confidence-inducing bras and lacy bodysuits. Using a fantastical environment filled with fabricated lush trees, celestial planets and dusky deserts, Genesis urges us to find strength in our found families — the tribes filled with those who see and support one another. “Genesis is our loud manifesto that shows we are ready to overcome anything on our path, becoming stronger and wiser with every step,” Zhilyova shares in an exclusive press release.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: It's WINDOWSEN's World and We're Just Living in It
There’s always that one fashion show that’s the hot ticket each season, and for Shanghai this past year, it’s been WINDOWSEN. The brainchild of creative director Sensen Lii — a Chinese-born and Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp-educated designer — WINDOWSEN has, in its few years of existence, already managed what most brands can’t. It’s got a cohort of loyal fans consisting of industry insiders and customers alike, an undeniable brand image that’s (literally) recognizable from a mile away, and being worn by some of the world’s mega celebrities like Madonna.
CNBC
These are the 10 best cities in the world for multi-generational family trips—and 2 of them are in the U.S.
Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released their 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities around the world to determine the best destinations for multi-generational family trips. Research shows family vacations are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than three in five people saying they will take...
natureworldnews.com
Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia
Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
The female gaze: Leica Women in Foto Award is open for submissions
Leica's WomeFoto Award aims to showcase the talented work of photographers through the female gaze
natureworldnews.com
Astronaut Captures Moment 'Sunglint' Turns Sea Surface Into a Silver Mirror Off the Greek Islands
A sunglint has turned the waters off the Greek islands into a silver mirror, which was based on a photograph captured by an astronaut at the International Space Stations (ISS). The image reportedly shows the Sun's light reflecting from the waters surrounding Greece with oceanographic effects only visible when a...
natureworldnews.com
Rare Dinosaur Mummy of Preserved Hadrosaur Found Sticking Out of a Hill in Canada
A rare "dinosaur mummy" with a preserved hadrosaur fossil of the best quality ever found, according to paleontologists, has been found in Canada. Researchers discovered the fossil of the hadrosaur in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta. The hadrosaur was a duck-billed, large-bodied, and herbivorous dinosaur. the group of researchers included those from the UK's University of Reading.
Comments / 0