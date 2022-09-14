ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Daily Record

Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington Beach, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Jack Kerouac
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

The Owl Experiment Above Irvine’s University Hills

The hills have owls – at least that is the hope of a new approach to pest control being tested by the Irvine-based HOOT Group. While rodent populations are undoubtedly a nuisance for property owners and renters everywhere, an environmental group in University Hills is hosting open auditions for owls to become the neighborhood’s newest breed of eco-friendly exterminators.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

DUI driver who killed family of 3 in 2019 sentenced 25 years to life in jail

A young man who drove drunk on Halloween night 2019 and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison.Carlo Adrian Navarro, 23, was convicted in July of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar.The family was struck around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple's son died Nov. 2, and his mother...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Best Advice
Voice of OC

New Documentary Critical of Disney, Created by a Disney Heiress

Contrary to popular belief, Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth, particularly for many of its workers. In fact, a significant number of Disneyland Resort workers toil at poverty-level wages, can’t afford to buy a house or pay rent for an apartment, need to survive on food assistance and can’t afford health insurance. Many attest to having slept in their vehicles to get by, even while working fulltime.
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike

On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
KRMG

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dinh Lee

Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy