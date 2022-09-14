LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage. Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.

