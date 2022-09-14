ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, KY

Sullivan University starts 12-month hybrid program to train future medical assistants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage. Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
IN8bio partners with the Dunbar CAR T-Cell program at the University of Louisville

— IN8bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced it has selected the UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center GMP Manufacturing Facility at the University of Louisville, home of the Dunbar CAR T-Cell Program, as its manufacturing partner for INB-400. The collaboration provides IN8bio exclusive access to a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility and is structured to support the Company’s anticipated INB-400 Phase 2 clinical program in glioblastoma.
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
UK police to host active aggressor response training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky Police Department will soon host training to help individuals respond against an active aggressor. According to the FBI, active aggressor incidents in the United States are up 52.5% between 2020 and 2021. The training is open to UK students, faculty,...
Fayette County Public Schools issue state of schools address

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rupp Arena was filled this morning with state leaders, Fayette County Public Schools staff and students, and local organizations and residents for the Fayette County Public Schools state of schools breakfast. After experiencing a global pandemic, labor shortages, and a change in leadership, FCPS...
Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend. The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm. Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred. “Most of the time I am looking at the...
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
