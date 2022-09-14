Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
Lanes Reopened after Multi-Vehicle Crash near Highway 119. The incident happened on August 30th, just before 7:00 a.m., near Highway 119 involving one sedan and three SUVs. According to reports, one or sever vehicles struck six sand cans causing the traffic flow to stop suddenly. Officials have not stated how the sedan and the three SUVs were involved in the collision.
L.A. Weekly
Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Brundage Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Collision near P Street. The incident occurred around 9:43 p.m. near P Street, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the investigators, a black vehicle hit the man outside the crosswalk and fled the scene. An SUV driver also hit the man but remained at the scene to...
Comments / 0