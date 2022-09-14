Read full article on original website
Companies Announced 172 Distribution, Warehouse Projects in August
Companies in North America announced 172 new capital projects for distribution and supply chain operations last month, according to the latest totals compiled by research film SalesLeads. The report tracks new construction, facility expansions and major equipment overhauls. The August total represents an increase from the 156 projects reported by...
Cutting Tool Orders Up 6.7% in July
McLEAN, Va. — July 2022 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $173.2 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was down 1.5% from June’s $175.9...
MSC Names New EVP & COO
MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. announced Friday that Martina McIsaac will join the company on Oct. 3 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In this newly created role, McIsaac will have overall responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company’s U.S. and...
Most Distributors, Manufacturers Worried About Hiring in Coming Years
VANCOUVER, B.C. — Conexiom on Wednesday announced the results of its 2022 State of Hiring and the (Future) State of Manufacturing and Distribution survey. The report assesses the manufacturing and distribution industries with particular attention to Generation Z's opinions about opportunities and the future of the sectors. The survey focuses on the topics of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ensuing "Great Resignation" and retirement, and recession, as well as the potential impact of these events on manufacturing and distribution companies.
Epicor Distribution Industry Insights into ERP
In an age of unprecedented disruption, distributors are doubling down on their efforts to bring efficiency, consistency and cutting edge data capabilities to their operations. And part of this means addressing gaps in their digital strategy. In ID’s latest survey of distributor operations, distributors who said pandemic-era business conditions were influencing their decisions to invest in technology were largely looking at areas of investment that include CRM, demand forecasting, warehouse automation, e-commerce functionality and – as an umbrella, of course – ERP.
Catalysts for Change
As we emerge from the greatest disruption the world has experienced in nearly a century, distribution leaders may be left wondering how to lead their companies into the future. What worked before the pandemic may not work today, especially with supply-chain shortages, price increases and the Great Resignation. For our...
Global Industrial Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, on Thursday announced the release of its inaugural environmental, social and governance report, which is available on the company’s new ESG webpage. Global Industrial embraces responsible ESG stewardship as an essential part...
