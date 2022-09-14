Read full article on original website
protocol.com
California takes a stand on kids' privacy
Good morning! The design world was buzzing — and not necessarily in a good way — after news broke that Adobe is to acquire Figma. But CEO Dylan Field insists that the takeover is for the best. And in California, the governor just passed major legislation on the way tech platforms treat minors.
AOL Corp
California state attorney files lawsuit against Amazon
California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) Wednesday, alleging that the retail giant is violating the state’s antitrust and unfair business practices laws by illegally using its dominance to stomp out competition in the online retail market. In an 84-page civil complaint, the state’s top law...
California's attorney general discusses decision to sue Amazon
California Attorney General Robert Bonta joins CBS News to discuss his decision to sue Amazon over allegations of violating the state’s antitrust laws. He tells Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver why he believes the world’s largest retailer is stifling its competitors while driving up the price of online goods.
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
National security analyst: D.C. officials blaming border states for 'emergency' is 'ultimate hypocrisy'
(The Center Square) – A Washington, D.C., councilwoman who blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for turning the U.S. capital into a “border town” wrote the city’s sanctuary city policy instructing officials not to comply with federal immigration law. On Thursday as Washington, D.C. officials...
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is unlikely to be the last word in a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas, and could impact how some of the world’s biggest tech companies regulate content by their users. The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year, has been challenged by tech trade groups that warn that it would prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech. A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeal court. The final say is likely to come from the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier this year blocked the Texas law while the lawsuit played out.
itechpost.com
California Governor Passes Children’s Online Safety Bill to Protect Underage Social Media Users
California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill geared towards "protecting children's wellbeing, data, and privacy when using online platforms" such as social media. California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act or AB 2273 was drawn up by Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks and Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham.
FOXBusiness
YouTube, Meta, other tech companies taking steps to combat online extremism
Several major tech companies committed to taking steps to combat online extremism on Thursday as part of the White House's United We Stand summit. Announcing a new administration initiative on hate-motivated violence, President Biden called on Congress to "hold social media platforms accountable for spreading hate and fueled violence." "And...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Fifth Circuit Upholds Controversial Texas Social Media Law, Saying Corporations Don’t Have ‘Freewheeling Right to Censor’
A majority of the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law purporting to clamp down on social media “censorship,” through government compulsion forcing private tech companies to host content they find harmful. Two trade organizations led by NetChoice argued that the Texas law H.B....
The Dormant Commerce Clause, Social Media Platforms, and Restrictions on Political Discrimination
[Jack Goldsmith and I will have an article out about the Dormant Commerce Clause, geolocation, and state regulations of Internet transactions in the Texas Law Review early next year, and I'm serializing it here. There is still plenty of time for editing, so we'd love to hear any recommendations you folks might have; in the meantime, you can read the entire PDF of the latest draft (though with some formatting glitches stemming from the editing process) here.]
Investopedia
FTC Returns $415,000 to Tate's Auto Victims
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will send more than $415,000 to 3,508 consumers who financed a vehicle through one of four Tate’s Auto dealerships in Arizona or New Mexico after January 1, 2013, and later had the vehicle repossessed. According to the FTC lawsuit that led to the refund,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Court Skeptical of Challenge to Elite Virginia School's Admissions Policy
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday appeared skeptical of claims that an admissions policy adopted for a highly selective Virginia public high school discriminates against Asian Americans in a closely watched challenge brought by a conservative parents group. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments...
Engadget
FTC wants to protect gig workers from 'unfair or deceptive' algorithms
The Federal Trade Commission is making its own bid to protect gig workers against exploitation. The regulator has adopted a policy statement detailing how it will tackle gig workers' problems. The FTC plans to step in when there are misrepresentations about pay, costs, benefits and work terms. Officials also expect to intervene with "unfair or deceptive" algorithms, harsh contracts and anti-competitive behavior such as wage fixing and monopoly-creating mergers.
