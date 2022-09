Victim Hospitalized after Pedestrian Crash on Cactus Avenue. The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m., near Cactus Avenue on August 16th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a northbound Chevrolet struck a pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda Road for reasons...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO