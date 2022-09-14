Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
Adobe buys design software company Figma for $20b
Adobe, creator of the programs you lie about knowing on your resume, said yesterday that it’s acquiring design platform and competitor Figma for $20 billion. As most tech startups enter their flop era this year, it’s an extremely impressive exit for Figma and its early investors. Adobe is paying an eye-popping ~50x annual subscription revenue for the company in its largest acquisition by far.
Engadget
Adobe acquires collaborative design platform Figma for $20 billion
Adobe just made a big move into team-based creative work. The company is acquiring the online collaborative design platform Figma for roughly $20 billion in cash and shares. That's the largest buyout of a private software company to date, according to Bloomberg's Katie Roof. Adobe hopes the deal will "accelerate" web creativity and put more of the Creative Cloud suite's technology on the internet. You can expect to see Adobe's visual editing features find their way into Figma's platform.
TechCrunch
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
Lumafield Raises $35M, Announces Updates to its Affordable Desktop CT Scanner
X-ray CT technology developer, Lumafield, recently raised $35 million in a Series B round led by Spark Capital. Lumafield says it has developed the the world's first accessible x-ray CT scanner for engineers. The startup says the scanners and its cloud-based software can help companies solve tough engineering challenges at every stage of the product development process. Scott Johnston, co-founder and head of engineering at Lumafield, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Traffic, Water Shortages, Now Floods: the Slow Death of India's Tech Hub?
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish. In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel...
TechCrunch
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
TechCrunch
Chameleon raises cash to help SaaS companies build better onboarding experiences
One recent, noteworthy shift in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been toward “consumerized” business models, Agrawal told me in an interview. Month-to-month payments from end-users are replacing annual corporate contracts sold to executives — one recent survey found that more than 50% of SaaS companies now leverage usage-based pricing. Tangibly, this means that the decision-making power is increasingly in the hands of the individual user, posing a problem for software vendors that lack a way to engage these users.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Next-generation SoC's Cortex-X3 core could boost as high as 3.5 GHz
Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile AP is expected to arrive before its predecessors- between November 15 and 17, to be precise. Despite being weeks away from launch, it has yet to show up on any benchmarking platforms. Everything we know about the SoC so far comes from scattered leaks. Weibo's Digital Chat Station has been a reliable source and now, the leaker has more information about the chipset.
TechCrunch
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt
A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Business Insider
What is MagSafe? Understanding Apple's wireless charging technology
MagSafe is a wireless charging technology found in recent iPhone models starting with the iPhone 12. It uses magnets to ensure the charger and phone perfectly align for a top charging speed of 15 watts. MagSafe only magnetically connects to MagSafe accessories, so other devices won't snap to the back...
The Verge
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Band 7 gains two updates with new communication and health features
Huawei has released two updates for the global version of the Band 7. First reported by Huawei Ailesi, the updates are HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 and HarmonyOS 2.0.0.32. While the updates have arrived in Europe and Turkey, among others, HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 reached Huawei's home market in June. As with many of its...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity feature could launch outside the US and Canada this year
Apple’s new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in November, but only in the United States and Canada at launch. A new report from MacPrime, however, suggests that Apple has ambitious plans to bring the feature to other countries as soon as later this year.
Billboard
Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights
Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
Phone Arena
T-Mobile to improve its 5G coverage after winning more 2.5GHz spectrum in FCC Auction 108
At the start of this month, T-Mobile won some additional mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum in the FCC's Auction 108. Unlike the more than $26 billion it spent to buy Sprint and capture the prize it longed for (Sprint's holdings of more than 100MHz of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum), T-Mobile spent over $304 million to pick up 7,156 licenses in 2,724 counties helping it to plug some holes in its mid-band 5G coverage.
