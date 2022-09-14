SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as “blustering” and added that his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. “We also listening in on to them now, it’s not only them listening in on us,” Dodik told his supporters. “I know what they are talking about.” He said this was not possible to do this just a few years ago.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO