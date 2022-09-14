Read full article on original website
Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War
Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
International Business Times
Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report
As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country – as it happened
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Russia's 'most hidden crime' in Ukraine war: Rape of women, girls, men and boys
Ukrainian authorities believe cases of sexual assault by Russian occupiers are vastly underreported. Shame and many factors underlie survivors' unwillingness to report rapes.
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe
Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
nextbigfuture.com
What Happens After Russia Loses in Ukraine?
Russia does not seem like they will be able to quickly fix the problems that resulted in Ukraine breaking through Russian lines and take over 8000 square kilometers of land. US satellites and intelligence have been able to precisely identify ammo depots and command centers. Russia has no response to precision long-range HIMARS artillery.
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
Putin's former speechwriter says Russian political system in 'shock' following Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine
Russia's political system is in "shock" after Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine, a former Vladimir Putin aide said. "This is no exaggeration," Abbas Gallyamov, a political consultant and ex-speechwriter to Putin, told CNN. Gallyamov said that Putin's "image" has now been "tarnished" over the losses on the battlefield. Russia's entire...
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Playboy Model Accuses U.S. of Using Ukraine to 'Strong-Arm' Putin
"America cares so little about the fate of Ukraine that it gambles Ukraine being leveled as a result of the strong-arming against Putin," Jessica Vaugn said.
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
Ukraine Fires Rockets at Russian Military Bases in Crimea: Ukraine Official
A pair of Ukrainian officials argue in an essay that further strikes against Crimea could change the tide of the war.
