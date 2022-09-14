ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War

Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
nextbigfuture.com

What Happens After Russia Loses in Ukraine?

Russia does not seem like they will be able to quickly fix the problems that resulted in Ukraine breaking through Russian lines and take over 8000 square kilometers of land. US satellites and intelligence have been able to precisely identify ammo depots and command centers. Russia has no response to precision long-range HIMARS artillery.
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
