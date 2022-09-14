Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
CBS Austin
No injuries in two-vehicle crash that causes vehicle to flip overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash between two vehicles causes one of them to flip late Thursday night in South Austin. The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Brodie Lane at West US Hwy 290 service road. CBS Austin was told one car allegedly didn't see a red light...
Man critically hurt in downtown Austin hit-and-run
Austin Police said a man was hit by a vehicle on East Seventh and Red River Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday. APD said the vehicle drove off.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
CBS Austin
One person taken to hospital after crash involving charter bus in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a charter bus in South Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2900-3000 block of South Interstate 35 service road -- across from Woodward Street. A...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
CBS Austin
1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox7austin.com
Traffic flow to reduce to one lane along E. William Cannon near Onion Creek
AUSTIN, Texas - Road improvements along E. William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek will affect traffic flow Friday, says the city of Austin. Traffic flow along E. William Cannon between S. Pleasant Valley Road and Running Water Drive in South Austin will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 16.
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
KVUE
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Austin police are investigating 84 jugging incidents from this year. Police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
Man arrested after hit-and-run involving person in wheelchair
Austin Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run where a man in an electric wheelchair was hit and left with life-threatening injuries.
