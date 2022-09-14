ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

31-year-old arrested in connection with jugging in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a "jugging" robbery that happened in North Austin. It's the second jugging the Austin Police Department has responded to in a matter of days. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone who has withdrawn cash from an...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
AUSTIN, TX

Community Policy