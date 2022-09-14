Read full article on original website
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
fox7austin.com
2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
fox7austin.com
APD releases After Action Report on May 2020 protests
AUSTIN, Texas - More than two years after protests in May 2020, the Austin Police Department released its After Action Report. It analyzes the police response and gives recommendations for improvements. "We were underprepared for this event without a doubt," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "We had never faced...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
KSAT 12
Teenage suspect arrested, accused of running over man in wheelchair in hit and run
AUSTIN, Texas – A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for a hit and run in an Austin parking lot. Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was booked into Travis County Jail on Friday on charges of failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person, unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to identify.
Texas car club starts fundraiser for wheelchair-bound man struck by teen in brutal hit-and-run
A 17-year-old accused of running over a wheelchair-bound man in a North Austin parking lot earlier this month had a logo on the back of his truck for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club based in Austin, Texas. That club is now hosting fundraisers and starting a GoFundMe for...
31-year-old arrested in connection with jugging in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a "jugging" robbery that happened in North Austin. It's the second jugging the Austin Police Department has responded to in a matter of days. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone who has withdrawn cash from an...
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
APD searches for robbery suspect, asks for public help
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for public assistance in identifying a robbery suspect from a Sept. 7 incident.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
School threats: Law enforcement warns of severe punishment
Hutto's police chief said that if you're ten years or older in Texas and you make a threat or commit a criminal offense, you can be arrested by law enforcement and handled by juvenile services.
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
fox7austin.com
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
