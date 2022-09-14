ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough woman wins $1M prize after buying scratch-off ticket

By Rebekah Nelson
 4 days ago
A Hillsborough County woman has claimed big bucks after winning a $1 million prize while playing the Florida Lottery.

Karelia Martinez, 47, from Riverview purchased a scratch-off for the Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off game, which just so happened to be the winning ticket.

The ticket was bought at a Citgo on Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. Citgo will receive a commission bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Martinez claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Lifestyle
