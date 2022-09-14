Read full article on original website
Johnson Brothers Mill renovation underway
(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project. Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
ShenDig sequel coming next summer
(Shenandoah) – Basking in the glow of a successful inaugural event this summer, organizers of the ShenDig Barbecue Competition are cooking up a second event next year. July 21 and 22 are set for the 2023 ShenDig event at Shenandoah Elks Lodge. ShenDig Committee members announced next year’s event at a celebration in downtown Shenandoah Saturday evening. Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen tells KMA News next year’s competition was moved up a week in order not to conflict with other barbecue contests.
Glenwood, Mount Ayr schools named blue ribbon schools
(Des Moines) --- Two KMAland schools are among those receiving national recognition. The U.S. Department of Education Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The award honors schools for overall academic performance, or for progress in closing achievement gaps amongst subgroups of students. Five Iowa schools made the list for this year, including Mount Ayr Elementary School and West Elementary School in Glenwood. Others achieving blue ribbons status included Prairie Trail Elementary School in Ankeny, Van Meter High School and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
So far, so good with Bedford-South Page school sharing
(Bedford-College Springs) -- Bedford school officials are saying nothing but superlatives regarding the arrival of South Page high school students thus far. This school year marks the first of a three-year tuition agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students spend half of the school day at Bedford High School. South Page school officials sought a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News a "building culture" is responsible for a successful melding of students from both districts thus far.
Juvenile injured in bike vs. vehicle accident in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured following an accident in Council Bluffs Saturday evening. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard for a personal injury accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle. According to the report, the 9-year-old...
Retired AHS teacher who passed away leaves $33k to Atlantic SASF
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation (SASF) said Wednesday, that the late Gail Morse, a retired Atlantic High School English teacher, left a generous estate gift of over $33,000 to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation. Ms. Morse, who died in Feb. 2022 at the age of 82, came to Atlantic to teach in 1967. She taught many courses, including English, reading and writing. She also was an advisor for the Yearbook, The Javelin and the school newspaper, The Needle. Gail retired in 1996 after 48 years in education.
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
Atlantic Middle School has a New Canine Staff Member
(Atlantic) Atlantic Middle School Principal Scot Aden introduced Charli to the Atlantic School Board on Monday night. Charli is a two-year-old Golden Doodle female dog. Charli is trained and attended “Puppy Preschool,” intermediate and advanced. Additionally, Charli has been through the alliance therapy dogs training and passed several tests, so she is officially certified.
KMAland Volleyball (9/17): Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston, East Atchison win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston and East Atchison won tournament championships while Treynor, Audubon and Boyer Valley were runners-up on Saturday in KMAland volleyball. MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Saturday. The Fillies were a perfect 5-0 on the day, winning in pool play over...
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
