Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School.
Threats, mental health issues keep Bay schools busy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In today’s climate, many parents are concerned about safety as they send their students off to school. Bay District leaders said they are working to inform parents without unnecessarily alarming them. Local leaders believe they are doing everything they can to keep your kids safe. The people in charge of […]
wdhn.com
Service to the end: Local community mourns longtime educator and friend
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— Condolences have poured in from surrounding communities remembering the life of a Slocomb teacher who touched many minds and even more hearts over his more than 30-year career. Tony Watkins, a longtime Slocomb High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA advisor, passed away suddenly in his home...
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fosterfollynews.net
Part 4- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Hosts Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 16, 2022
Local businessman Andy Powell, owner of Legendary Lawn Maintenance, was honored to be the coin-toss sponsor under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, in Philip Rountree Stadium in Downtown Chipley, Florida, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football program took on the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets, as seen in Part 4 of these images by Paul Goulding Photography.
fosterfollynews.net
Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Scheduled to Clash with Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on September 16, 2022
Join Real Florida Magazine and Legendary Lawn Maintenance, coin-toss sponsor, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football team goes head-to-head with the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, as seen is these images from November 9, 2018 by Paul Goulding Photography.
mypanhandle.com
Local church hoping to better community with new facility and coffee shop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility. Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael. Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
Sneads stays perfect with win over Holmes County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 46-33 win over Holmes County Friday night to keep their perfect record alive. The Pirates improve to 4-0 and will host Miller County on Friday, September 23. The Blue Devils falls to 2-2 and will host Jay on Friday, September 23.
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Department of Transportation Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington and Holmes County, Florida
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
Walton County ‘audit’ controversy comes to an end
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there’s going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners’ expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BDS puts teacher on leave amid DCF investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher. The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. The 10-year old special needs student came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had hurt his feelings. She said it […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
Freeport pulls off thrilling victory over Cottondale
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team pulls out a 36-32 road victory in action-packed game over Cottondale on Friday night. Freeport improves to 2-2 and will host Chipley on Friday, September 23. Cottondale falls to 1-2 and will visit North Bay Haven on Friday, September 23.
Comments / 0