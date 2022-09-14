ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Threats, mental health issues keep Bay schools busy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In today’s climate, many parents are concerned about safety as they send their students off to school. Bay District leaders said they are working to inform parents without unnecessarily alarming them. Local leaders believe they are doing everything they can to keep your kids safe. The people in charge of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Service to the end: Local community mourns longtime educator and friend

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— Condolences have poured in from surrounding communities remembering the life of a Slocomb teacher who touched many minds and even more hearts over his more than 30-year career. Tony Watkins, a longtime Slocomb High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA advisor, passed away suddenly in his home...
SLOCOMB, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Chipley, FL
Education
City
Chipley, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Part 4- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Hosts Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 16, 2022

Local businessman Andy Powell, owner of Legendary Lawn Maintenance, was honored to be the coin-toss sponsor under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, in Philip Rountree Stadium in Downtown Chipley, Florida, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football program took on the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets, as seen in Part 4 of these images by Paul Goulding Photography.
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Scheduled to Clash with Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on September 16, 2022

Join Real Florida Magazine and Legendary Lawn Maintenance, coin-toss sponsor, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football team goes head-to-head with the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, as seen is these images from November 9, 2018 by Paul Goulding Photography.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Lee
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Sneads stays perfect with win over Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 46-33 win over Holmes County Friday night to keep their perfect record alive. The Pirates improve to 4-0 and will host Miller County on Friday, September 23. The Blue Devils falls to 2-2 and will host Jay on Friday, September 23.
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Free food for 500 Panama City families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#College Board#High School#School Principal#Mathematics#K12#Chs#Social Worker
WMBB

Governor candidate visits Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Department of Transportation Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington and Holmes County, Florida

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington and Holmes counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Resurfacing from Brickyard Road to South Boulevard – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts during sidewalk construction as equipment and workers enter and exit the roadway.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton County ‘audit’ controversy comes to an end

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there’s going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners’ expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

BDS puts teacher on leave amid DCF investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Children and Families is investigating an abuse complaint against a local school teacher. The alleged incident happened last Friday at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School. The 10-year old special needs student came home Friday and told his mother his teacher had hurt his feelings. She said it […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Freeport pulls off thrilling victory over Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport football team pulls out a 36-32 road victory in action-packed game over Cottondale on Friday night. Freeport improves to 2-2 and will host Chipley on Friday, September 23. Cottondale falls to 1-2 and will visit North Bay Haven on Friday, September 23.
FREEPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy