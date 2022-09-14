SEC announces Georgia, Tennessee will cancel its scheduled future home-and-home series with Oklahoma

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oklahoma and Texas will be joining the SEC within the next few years, with the 2025 season being the absolute latest. While there have not been too many problems will the conference realignment move, something that has not been addressed — what would happen to nonconference matchups schedule in the future vs. SEC schools?

For the Sooners, both Georgia and Tennessee are on the schedule. But once in the SEC, those games would not be needed as they would be conference opponents. Well, according to a report, there has been a decision made on how the three schools should handle their scheduling.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced they had “directed” Georgia and Tennessee to not play their home-and-home contests vs. Oklahoma. The Bulldogs were set the travel to Norman in the 2023 season and then host a return trip in 2031. Josh Heupel’s program was set to see the Sooners come to Knoxville in the 2024 season.

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations,” the release said.

“Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”