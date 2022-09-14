ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

SEC announces Georgia, Tennessee will cancel its scheduled future home-and-home series with Oklahoma

By Griffin McVeigh
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23J6Q6_0hvOflid00
Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oklahoma and Texas will be joining the SEC within the next few years, with the 2025 season being the absolute latest. While there have not been too many problems will the conference realignment move, something that has not been addressed — what would happen to nonconference matchups schedule in the future vs. SEC schools?

For the Sooners, both Georgia and Tennessee are on the schedule. But once in the SEC, those games would not be needed as they would be conference opponents. Well, according to a report, there has been a decision made on how the three schools should handle their scheduling.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced they had “directed” Georgia and Tennessee to not play their home-and-home contests vs. Oklahoma. The Bulldogs were set the travel to Norman in the 2023 season and then host a return trip in 2031. Josh Heupel’s program was set to see the Sooners come to Knoxville in the 2024 season.

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations,” the release said.

“Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN's College GameDay Announces Week 4 Location

College GameDay is heading down south for Week 4. The show announced via Twitter that it will be traveling to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida game next Saturday. This will be the first time that College GameDay will be at Tennessee since 2016. The Vols will go into that contest with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
blackchronicle.com

Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Knox County, I am Sorry! I Let You Down

Today at 3 p.m. in the clean, docile environment of a Conference Room on the Sixth Floor of the City County Building, two year “lame duck” County Commissioner John Schoonmaker called or noticed a meeting for “agenda review”. Shockingly, since September 1 when Madam Chair Courtney...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
71K+
Post
18M+
Views
