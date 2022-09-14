ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney challenges Clemson fans ahead of night game in Death Valley

By Matt Connolly
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEkKs_0hvOfeXY00
Dabo Swinney and Clemson will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday. (Steve Nurenberg/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has spent much of this week challenging the Tigers defense after it struggled at times over the weekend against Furman.

On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, Swinney also challenged Clemson fans ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

“We need a great crowd,” Swinney said. “We need to make sure that we don’t take for granted how hard it is to win, alright? It’s hard to win. We need a great crowd that shows up ready and doesn’t lose site of that.”

Clemson is a 33.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs, but Swinney warned that the Tigers can’t play the way they did against Furman and expect to come out on top.

The Paladins had success passing the ball against the Clemson defense and ended up out-gaining the Tigers in total yards.

“We’ll have to play better to find a way to win this game, that’s for sure,” Swinney said.

Swinney didn’t feel like his defense played with enough “juice” against the Paladins.

Having a strong crowd can help change that and make sure that the Tigers are fired up for every play.

Clemson has won 35 consecutive games at Death Valley, which is the longest home winning streak in the country. Swinney would love to see that number reach 36 on Saturday.

“I know we’ve won a bunch of games at home. A bunch. A bunch of games. We’ve beat a lot of people,” Swinney said. “But man, our environment is one of the main reasons. So let’s show up and let’s have an unbelievable environment and get behind these guys. And we’re gonna get our guys to show up and be ready to go as well.”

Louisiana Tech enters Saturday’s game 1-1 after a blowout loss to Missouri and a blowout win over Stephen F. Austin to open the season.

The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Georgia Tech and Furman in their first two games.

After a matchup with the Bulldogs, Clemson will face back-to-back top 20 opponents in Wake Forest and NC State. Louisiana Tech should help prepare the Tigers for those games.

“This will be a good challenge for our guys,” Swinney said. “This is a team that’s got some dudes – 17 starters back across the board, a mixture of offense, defense and in the kicking game. And they’ve got 24 transfers. So they’ve got a bunch of guys, bunch of new people.”

Swinney is hopeful that the new players for Louisiana Tech are treated to a tough environment on Saturday.

The fact that this is the first night game with the new video board adds to Swinney’s excitement.

“A night game – it’s going to be fun having the experience of the new setting, if you will,” Swinney said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family

Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
RUSTON, LA
Fox News

South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
State
Missouri State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Post and Courier

Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest

There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
CENTRAL, SC
golaurens.com

Raiders dominate Yellow Jackets to pick up first win of the season

Four weeks of frustration came pouring out of the Laurens Raiders on Friday night in a 44-14 rout of the Union County Yellow Jackets at K.C. Hanna Stadium. Laurens entered their fifth game with no wins and four losses. On top of that, the Raiders lost their starting quarterback, James Rawl, for the season with a torn ACL, suffered last week in a loss to Chapman.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Night Game#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Bulldogs#Paladins
thetigercu.com

Akers: It's time for Clemson to solve the parking problem

It’s no secret that with every new year Clemson’s parking problem continues to be a trending topic amongst students and faculty. Yet, the University seems to be doing nothing to solve this issue. In fact, this will be the third time The Tiger has addressed the parking situation through, yet, another Outlook article. Even with our efforts to express the frustration of those who park on campus, still, nothing has changed. Actually, it may be getting even worse.
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings

Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
GREENVILLE, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
71K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy