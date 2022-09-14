Dabo Swinney challenges Clemson fans ahead of night game in Death Valley

Dabo Swinney and Clemson will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday. (Steve Nurenberg/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has spent much of this week challenging the Tigers defense after it struggled at times over the weekend against Furman.

On Tuesday during his weekly press conference, Swinney also challenged Clemson fans ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

“We need a great crowd,” Swinney said. “We need to make sure that we don’t take for granted how hard it is to win, alright? It’s hard to win. We need a great crowd that shows up ready and doesn’t lose site of that.”

Clemson is a 33.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs, but Swinney warned that the Tigers can’t play the way they did against Furman and expect to come out on top.

The Paladins had success passing the ball against the Clemson defense and ended up out-gaining the Tigers in total yards.

“We’ll have to play better to find a way to win this game, that’s for sure,” Swinney said.

Swinney didn’t feel like his defense played with enough “juice” against the Paladins.

Having a strong crowd can help change that and make sure that the Tigers are fired up for every play.

Clemson has won 35 consecutive games at Death Valley, which is the longest home winning streak in the country. Swinney would love to see that number reach 36 on Saturday.

“I know we’ve won a bunch of games at home. A bunch. A bunch of games. We’ve beat a lot of people,” Swinney said. “But man, our environment is one of the main reasons. So let’s show up and let’s have an unbelievable environment and get behind these guys. And we’re gonna get our guys to show up and be ready to go as well.”

Louisiana Tech enters Saturday’s game 1-1 after a blowout loss to Missouri and a blowout win over Stephen F. Austin to open the season.

The Tigers are 2-0 after beating Georgia Tech and Furman in their first two games.

After a matchup with the Bulldogs, Clemson will face back-to-back top 20 opponents in Wake Forest and NC State. Louisiana Tech should help prepare the Tigers for those games.

“This will be a good challenge for our guys,” Swinney said. “This is a team that’s got some dudes – 17 starters back across the board, a mixture of offense, defense and in the kicking game. And they’ve got 24 transfers. So they’ve got a bunch of guys, bunch of new people.”

Swinney is hopeful that the new players for Louisiana Tech are treated to a tough environment on Saturday.

The fact that this is the first night game with the new video board adds to Swinney’s excitement.

“A night game – it’s going to be fun having the experience of the new setting, if you will,” Swinney said.