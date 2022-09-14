Shane Beamer, Marcus Satterfield talk run game ahead of Georgia

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer remained hopeful his team could make it a four-quarter game against Arkansas after trailing 21-9 at halftime. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

In a perfect world, Marcus Satterfield would like to run a lot of two and three-tight end sets with South Carolina and run the ball for about 275 yards a game.

But this isn’t a perfect world. And the Gamecocks have struggled to really get its running game off the ground the first two games.

“To me, we have to when we have to run the football run the ball,” Shane Beamer said. “Each week is different in how we do it but we have to figure out what we do well and run those no matter what defense they’re in and be efficient in it as well.”

Through two games the Gamecocks are averaging 3.6 yards per carry when excluding sacks, and just three run plays of over 12 yards all year.

Through two games nearly a fifth (19 percent) of South Carolina’s runs are considered stuffs (gains of two or fewer yards). But there was some progress made from week one to week two.

Again taking out sack yards, the Gamecocks averaged 4.3 yards per carry on first and second down against Arkansas. They had a success rate on those rushes of 55 percent. There was a 53.8 percent success rate on first down and a 57.1 percent success rate on second.

Conversely against Georgia State, the Gamecocks had a success rate running the ball on first and second down of 36 percent. The Gamecocks averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

The issue, though, against Arkansas came with the Gamecocks failing to hand the ball off to a running back for the first 22 minutes of the game, roughly 14 offensive plays.

“We have to do it more and do it more consistently,” Satterfield said. “I think it comes down to me. I have to give our guys more runs to start a game so they can get going and get a feel for it.”

So how does South Carolina go about fixing some of its run game issues? There are a few options.

Schematic tweaks can help open some things up. Right now, according to SEC StatCat, over 59 percent of South Carolina’s runs have been inside power with a success rate of 25 percent.

The Gamecocks have run a lot of gap scheme runs as well. Being dedicated to the run will help as well. Although, South Carolina certainly wants to utilize it’s pass game as well.

“But we need to line up and run our best runs no matter what defense they’re lined up in. We’re continuing to work and do that,” Beamer said. “I’d be an idiot to sit up here and tell you we’re going to run the ball 60 times a game. We have an NFL quarterback, NFL receivers and an NFL tight end. Every week we’re trying to do what gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

More consistent offensive line play should also help. The Gamecocks are averaging 0.9 second-level yards per rush and 0.5 open field yards per rush.

“I feel like we need to be more connected and move more as a unit together,” guard Vershon Lee said. “Every step we take we have to be in sync with each other. The more we rep it, the better we’ll get. Consistency is what we’re trying to establish.”

Things don’t get any easier with top-ranked Georgia rolling into South Carolina this weekend.

The Bulldogs’ defense has a stuff rate of 23 percent and is allowing just 0.4 open field yards per rush. Both are extremely good.

For South Carolina, though, the staff can adjust scheme and calls all day. But Beamer said it’s up to players to win their one-on-one battles.

“We want to call runs but when we call runs the offensive tackle, offensive guard and center and running back and receivers and tight ends have to win their one-on-one battles as well. It’s easy to say, ‘Run the ball,” well we have to be great competitors and win those battles as well.”