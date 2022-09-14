ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols will not host Oklahoma in 2024

By Brent Hubbs
 4 days ago

Tennessee’s scheduled game with Oklahoma in 2024 will not happen. The SEC released on Wednesday that they have told both Tennessee and Georgia to get out of their home and home with the future SEC foe.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.

The Sooner and Texas are slated to join the SEC in 2025. But that could happen sooner depending on the Big 12’s strategy moving forward with their conference.

It’s unclear at this time what the SEC’s future scheduling looks like in terms of whether it will be an 8 or 9 game slate. Most feel the league will move to a 9 game schedule and at that point the league would wave the provisional that every member school has to play a power 5 opponent each year.

As for now Tennessee is looking for a home game for the 2024 season.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be hosting Oklahoma in 2024, we are extremely excited about the marquee games that Oklahoma and Texas will bring to Neyland Stadium in the future as fellow members of the Southeastern Conference,” Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are actively exploring the best possible replacement opponents for 2024.”

