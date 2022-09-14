Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Appalachian State football staff reportedly placed mouse traps in own building so players 'don't take the cheese'
After a wild opening weekend in which they fell to North Carolina 63-61, the Appalachian State football team pulled off a monster upset on the road last Saturday with a 17-14 win against No. 6 Texas A&M. It was reported Friday afternoon that the Mountaineers coaching staff is using an interesting tactic to help their players get ready for their next game, a Saturday afternoon home meeting with the Troy Trojans.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Pick, Odds: Trust Kirk Cousins on the road
It looks like the NFL is saving the best game for last. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of an NFL doubleheader on Monday Night Football. There are a couple of great games on the slate for Week 2. The Saints and Buccaneers...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Yardbarker
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Yardbarker
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."
While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle) returns for Lions, questionable Week 2
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) returned to practice on Friday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is officially listed as questionable, but Friday's return is a positive sign after two missed sessions to start the week. Jamaal Williams will benefit if Swift is ruled out or suffers a setback during the game. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and added 3 catches for 31 yards, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Yardbarker
NFL analyst impressed with Lions new OC Ben Johnson, says team ‘is for real’
Albeit in defeat, the strides the Detroit Lions offense made in just one game under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson impressed many, including NFL insider Brian Baldinger. Detroit totaled 386 yards offense and averaged 6.1 yards per carry against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Lions posted nearly 160 more...
