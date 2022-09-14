ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Appalachian State football staff reportedly placed mouse traps in own building so players 'don't take the cheese'

After a wild opening weekend in which they fell to North Carolina 63-61, the Appalachian State football team pulled off a monster upset on the road last Saturday with a 17-14 win against No. 6 Texas A&M. It was reported Friday afternoon that the Mountaineers coaching staff is using an interesting tactic to help their players get ready for their next game, a Saturday afternoon home meeting with the Troy Trojans.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."

While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
D'Andre Swift (ankle) returns for Lions, questionable Week 2

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) returned to practice on Friday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is officially listed as questionable, but Friday's return is a positive sign after two missed sessions to start the week. Jamaal Williams will benefit if Swift is ruled out or suffers a setback during the game. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and added 3 catches for 31 yards, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs

Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
