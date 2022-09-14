ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Did Ron DeSantis break the law by sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard?

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida took credit for putting a group of 48 migrants on planes out of Texas that landed, unannounced, on Martha’s Vineyard, leaving immigrant advocacy groups and attorneys scrambling to connect them with legal aid in their ongoing asylum cases.But legal advocates and Democratic officials have pressed whether the governor’s politically motivated stunt – an attempted indictment of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies – was closer to a crime, after migrants said they were lured onto flights with false promises of jobs and expedited legal residency in the US.Rachel Self, an immigration attorney in Boston, wrote in...
Daily Mail

Martha's Vineyard ships 50 illegal migrants to Cape Cod military base by ferry, as National Guard are called in over 'humanitarian emergency', after Gov. DeSantis' sent them to billionaire haven

Illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being moved to a military base in Cape Cod. The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire’s enclave.
Axios

DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
CBS News

Florida's DeSantis flies dozens of "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard, escalating tactic against "sanctuary destinations"

Tallahassee, Florida — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts were part of an effort to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director.
