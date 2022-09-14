Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida took credit for putting a group of 48 migrants on planes out of Texas that landed, unannounced, on Martha’s Vineyard, leaving immigrant advocacy groups and attorneys scrambling to connect them with legal aid in their ongoing asylum cases.But legal advocates and Democratic officials have pressed whether the governor’s politically motivated stunt – an attempted indictment of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies – was closer to a crime, after migrants said they were lured onto flights with false promises of jobs and expedited legal residency in the US.Rachel Self, an immigration attorney in Boston, wrote in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO