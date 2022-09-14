Read full article on original website
Related
"It's An Absolute Masterpiece": People Are Sharing The One Book They'll Forever Recommend For Others To Pick Up And Read
"Not a single wasted word or poorly formed sentence to be found."
Why 'best before' food labelling is not best for the planet or your budget
UK supermarkets have removed “best before” dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury’s, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says “no date helps reduce waste”. Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the most wasted foods. Removing “best before” labels from these foods alone will reduce waste by an estimated 50,000 tonnes a year. In Australia we produce 7.6 million tonnes of food waste every year – about 300kg per person. About 70% of what we throw out is still edible. Why aren’t we...
coinjournal.net
How sustainable is Ethereum Classic after Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum Classic saw a 280% rise in hash rate after Ethereum Merge. The cryptocurrency surged after the Ethereum Merge but has since retraced. Ethereum finally completed a successful move from a Proof-of-Work blockchain to Proof-of-Stake. Immediately after the shift, tokens of PoW platforms such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USD rose. The cryptocurrency has since retreated with losses of 5.28% in the last 24 hours. Does that indicate a lack of sustainability in post-merge gains?
coinjournal.net
Massively undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy now
With the growing number of highly efficient L-1 platforms, there is no doubt that Web 3.0 is about to take off. We could be at the beginning stages of the era of community-driven organizations and systems that rival or even outcompete big tech corporations that gained a lot of power thanks to Web 2.0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Broadridge partners with Coinbase to offer integrated trading solution
Despite the crypto winter, institutional investors have largely been unfazed. And the increased demand is seeing more mainstream companies offer products and solutions tailored for institutional clients. Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading fintech provider with over $5 billion in revenue and whose infrastructure and platforms help power over $9 trillion...
coinjournal.net
DeFinity introduces crypto anomaly detection on ETH and MATIC
DeFinity Markets, an institutional digital asset ECN, announced it would release crypto market anomaly signals hourly via the new Clarity Absolute App to enhance the current daily offerings and as historical data on Ethereum and Polygon, available on Ocean Market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Anomaly detection for...
Comments / 0