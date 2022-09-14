ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fish Hatchery#Pacers#New Women#Toughest#Fkt
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Leadville, CO
The Denver Gazette

Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body

According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery

A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
FORT COLLINS, CO
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy