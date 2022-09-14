Read full article on original website
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt
A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
TechCrunch
Polywork lands $28 million more to add hyphens to your job title
Polywork is a venture-backed startup that is building a professional network to help people express their multihyphenated work lives. In other words, if you’re a reporter, who also podcasts, wants to write a book and would love to one day help teach at a university, Polywork wants to give you, well me in this case, a place to express that. And according to CEO and founder Peter Johnston, the name purposefully sounds like a verb “that kind of works.”
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
TechCrunch
Indian fintech CRED to invest in lending partner LiquiLoans
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s investment in Mumbai-headquartered LiquiLoans increases the lender’s valuation to close to $200 million, the firms said in a statement. CRED partnered with LiquiLoans last year to launch CRED Mint, a service that allows CRED customers to lend to one another at an interest rate of...
TechCrunch
YC’s Michael Seibel clarifies some misconceptions about the accelerator
He has opinions on bigger batch sizes, a growing standard deal, competition, the power of venture capital and why startup founders should be prioritizing more than just a check after Demo Day. Seibel spoke to TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, co-hosted by Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm, about Y Combinator amid market...
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Growth activation metrics, 3 keys to Series B, pitch deck teardown
“Approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30,” writes Martinez. “As a startup founder, how do you prevent leakage after spending significant resources to acquire people at the top of the funnel?”. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save...
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s outgoing environmental chief reflects on bold actions and navigating ‘hiccups’
Lucas Joppa was Microsoft’s first chief environmental officer when he took the role in 2018 and went on to help oversee the company’s decision to become carbon negative by 2030 and its creation of a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to invest in climate technologies. But despite Microsoft’s...
Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said on Wednesday it would separate its environmental & applied solutions (EAS) segment to pivot growth towards the medical technology firm's life sciences and diagnostics businesses.
TechCrunch
Last call to save $1100 on Disrupt passes
Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless.
TechCrunch
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
TechCrunch
Emerging managers should take advantage of the slower fundraising market by courting LPs
It can be hard for emerging venture managers to get on institutional investors’ radars. Many LPs already have long-term relationships in the asset class, and these investors frequently have lean teams with a long list of investment criteria. But as venture fundraising continues to slow, now may be the perfect time for emerging managers to get their foot in the door.
TechCrunch
Stop spending so much time on your product when pitching to investors
It’s natural for founders to live and breathe for their customers and product, but the dirty little secret of fundraising is that your investors are extraordinarily unlikely to care about your product. And they have a few legitimate reasons for being that way. I often see product-focused founders spending...
TechCrunch
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago
This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
TechCrunch
How to create a due diligence road map for Series B investors
Now, I want to highlight how founders can tie these materials together for investors. If done well, these materials, along with various phone calls and presentations, will create the blueprint and backbone for an in-depth Series B due diligence process. This blueprint is important because someone will likely read every...
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
HICX raises $30M to give companies visibility into their supply chain
Founded in 2004, London-based HICX serves a SaaS-based low-code platform that gives companies a single channel for onboarding new suppliers, replete with tools for capturing all the information that the various departments and systems within a company need. This also includes integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP), purchase-to-pay (P2P) and supply chain management (SCM) systems, and serves to ensure that all stakeholders are working from the same information.
