Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Paul Pogba handed World Cup warning as Didier Deschamps outlines conditions for France recall
Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in France’s squad for the World Cup.Pogba, who returned to Juventus on a free from Manchester United this summer, is yet to play this season after damaging his meniscus.The 29-year-old faces a race to be fit ahead of the tournament in Qatar, with a return expected from knee surgery in November.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield as France secured their second World Cup crown in Russia in 2018, but the manager insists that he will not pick Pogba if...
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias charged over alleged extortion plot
Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother Paul, the France and Juventus midfielder. Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba's lawyer,...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL travel to Brentford this weekend aiming to bounce back from their Old Trafford humbling. The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, and now face the Bees with England new boy Ivan Toney leading the line. On the decision to call-up Toney, England boss...
Leicester price up cost of sacking Brendan Rodgers in £10m-plus deal with Brentford’s Thomas Frank wanted as replacement
CASH-STRAPPED Leicester are calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers after a sixth consecutive defeat leaves them stranded at the foot of the Premier League. Rodgers is one of the highest-paid managers in Britain, with only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte earning more than the Northern Irishman’s £10million-a-year.
Lisandro Martinez hails Man United star for ‘fantastic’ goal
Manchester United are now up and running in the Europa League as well after bouncing back from their opening day defeat with a win over Moldovan side FC Sheriff. Erik ten Hag named a full-strength team to face Sheriff as the Dutchman took no risks. In the other group game, Real Sociedad made it two wins from as many games as they survived a late scare against Cypriot side Omonia.
Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'
Manchester United did some good business in the summer transfer window that just passed. The club managed to bring in a total of five players into what was already a fairly star-studded squad. Erik Ten Hag seemed to prefer bringing in players that he had worked with in the past...
France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad
France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
Ten Hag watches Manchester United U21s draw with West Ham
Erik ten Hag took some time to watch Manchester United’s U21s take on West Ham on Friday night. Shortly after arriving back from Moldova – where the first team beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League – Ten Hag was in attendance at Altrincham’s J Davidson Stadium.
Erik ten Hag hints at new positions for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia after Man Utd’s win over Sheriff
ERIK TEN HAG hinted at possible new roles for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia after Manchester United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol. United eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory in Moldova thanks to goals from Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 broke his goal drought and Sancho sent Gareth Southgate a message...
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Analysis: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role. The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous...
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club
The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Player ratings as substitute Son ends drought with hat-trick
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Leicester.
