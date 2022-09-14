Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Raleigh for $1.3 million
A 4,263-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Queens Plate Court in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 26, 2022. The $1,315,000 purchase price works out to $308 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
'It is expensive': Homeowners weigh renovations over purchasing in hot housing market
A survey done not so long ago found that almost 80 percent of homeowners would rather renovate their home than move to a new one.
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
Developer plans to raze downtown Durham building for 12-story tower
A demolition request cleared the Historic Preservation Commission over the neighboring condo owners’ objections.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Clayton $830,000 for a four-bedroom home
A 3,910-square-foot house built in 2011 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Brady Drive in Clayton was sold on Aug. 4, 2022 for $830,000, or $212 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
Chapel Hill takes unusual look at 4 projects planned for development in Durham County
Four residential developments are proposed between U.S. 15-501 and Old Durham Road in a part of the town that lies inside Durham County.
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
Raleigh developer sees room for 11-story apartment building in downtown Chapel Hill
Two previous proposals for this small lot never got off the ground.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
Single-family homes planned for Durham County after Wetrock Farm ‘agrihood’ flops
Investors bought the land two years ago after Wetrock Farm — a housing subdivision built around a working organic farm — failed to attract buyers.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Raleigh, North Carolina is home to some amazing Indian eateries. If you’re craving something tasty when you visit this big city, you’ll have plenty of restaurants to choose from. India has a reputation for its delicious food. Many dishes from this country are vegetarian, vegan, and even gluten-free....
Raleigh considers annexing 11,000 acres of land for development
The City of Raleigh is considering rezoning 11,000 acres in southeast Wake County and approximately 1,800 new homes could be built in the area by 2032.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
1 arrested for manslaughter at Triangle Town mall in Raleigh, police say
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
